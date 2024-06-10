Two Hearts Beat as One - U2
The Beat(en) Generation - The The.
Wild Youth - Generation X
Wild Is The Wind -Bowie
Reap The Wild Wind - Ultravox
Born To Be Wild - Steppenwolf
Born To Be Alive - Patrick Hernandez
Wanted Dead Or Alive - Bon Jovi
Dead Men Tell No Tales - Motorhead
Dead Ringer For Love - Meatloaf
Love Me Two Times - The Doors
Sour Times - Portishead.
Good Times - Chic
For The Good Times - Johnny Cash
For No One - The Beatles
The One and Only - Chesney Hawkes
The One I Love - R.E.M.
One - U2
Stop Me If You Think Youve Heard This One Before- The Smiths
Heard About You Last Night - Mogwai.
A Rainy Night In Soho - The Pogues
Into The Night - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Here Comes The Night - Them
Here Comes The Rain Again - Eurythmics
Its Raining Again - Supertramp
Why Does it Always Rain on Me - Travis
Have you ever seen the rain? - Creedence Clearwater Revival
I Can't Stand The Rain - Anne Peebles
Don't Stand So Close To Me - Police
Stay, Far Away, So Close - U2
So Far Away - Dire Straits
