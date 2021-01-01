Touched by the Hand of God - New Order
What if God was One of Us - Joan Osborne
There Goes God - Crowded House
If God Will Send His Angels - U2
Angel Interceptor - Ash
Angel Baby - Rosie & The Originals
Sugar Baby Love - The Rubettes
Panama City Motel - Sugar
Night of the Living Dead - The Misfits
The Living Years - Mike & The Mechanics
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
It Must Have Been Love - Roxette
Love Spreads - Stone Roses
Spread Your Wings - Queen
Bullet With Butterfly Wings - Smashing Pumpkins.
Underground Well - Bullet La Volta
Going Underground - The Jam
6 Underground - Sneaker Pimps.
6 Strings Down - Jimmie Vaughan
6x6 - Earl van Dyke
Duke Of Earl - Darts
Sir Duke - Stevie Wonder
To Sir With Love - Lulu
Do I Love You, Indeed I do - Frank Wilson
All you need is love - The Beatles
All I Need - Air.
