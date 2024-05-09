Summer Fun - The Barracudas
It Aint What You Do - Fun Boy Three
Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City - Whitesnake
Aint No Sunshine - Bill Withers
May The Sunshine -Nazareth
Sunshine of Your Love - Cream
Silly Love Songs - wings
Word on a Wing - David Bowie
Coming In On A Wing And A prayer- Anne Shelton
A Prayer For The Unborn - Gary Numan.
My Lovers Prayer - Otis Redding
Like a Prayer - Madonna
Like a Virgin - Madonna
Virgin River - Jeff Garber
Back To The Rivers Of Belief - Enigma.
Going Back West - Jimmy Cliff
Gates Of The West - The Clash
Gates Of Babylon - Rainbow
Rainbow Valley - Love Affair
Valley of Lost Souls - Poison
In To The Valley - The Skids
Harper Valley PTA - Jeannie C Riley
Valley of the Dolls - Generation X.
My Ding A Ling - Chuck Berry
Seven Days Too Long - Chuck Wood
Seven Drunken Nights - The Dubliners
Hollywood Nights - Bob Seger
Southern Nights - Glen Campbell
Southern Man - Neil Young , Crazy Horse
Bring on the Dancing Horses - Echo and the Bunnymen
White Horses - The Trash Can Sinatras
White Wedding - Billy Idol
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash
Old Man - Neil Young
The Old Man Of The Mountain - Mills Brothers
