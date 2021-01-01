Alight my friends you have seen the heavy groups now you will see morning maniac music . Believe me , yeah . It's a new dawn.Somebody to Love - Jefferson Airplane.

He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.



- The Upanishads.



The heart knows the way. Run in that direction



- Rumi



You are held . You are loved . You are seen - Some wise fella .