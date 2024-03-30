Wherever I Lay My Hat ( That's My Home ) Paul young
Whenever, Wherever - Shakira
Wherever I May Roam - Metallica
You May Be Right - Billy Joel
Bloody Well Right - Supertramp
I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
Thank you very much - The Scaffold
Thank You -Pale Fountains
Where Did You Sleep Last Night - Nirvana
How Do You Sleep? - John Lennon
You Can Sleep While I Drive - Melissa Etheridge
Sleep like a baby tonight - U2
There Goes My Baby - The Drifters
There She Goes - The La's
She Came in Through the Bathroom Window" by The Beatles
Mirror in the Bathroom - The Beat.
Ghost in the Mirror - Mallory Knox
Man in the mirror - Michael Jackson
The Running Man - John Foxx.
Keep On Running - Spencer Davis Group
