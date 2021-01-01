U Got The Look - Prince
R U Still Into It? - Mogwai.
Into The Fire - Deep Purple
Flag On Fire - Rude Pride
Sex On Fire - Kings Of Leon
King For a Day - Green Day
King is white and in the crowd - Simple Minds
King In A Catholic Style-China Crisis
Indo China - Crucifix
Chinatown - Thin Lizzy
Darkness On The Edge Of Town - Bruce Springsteen
Dinner Lady Arms - The Darkness
Arms Of Mary - Sutherland Brothers & Quiver
Take a Message to Mary by Everly Brothers
Message To My Girl - Split Enz
Waiting For A Girl Like You - Foreigner
Waiting For A Star To Fall - Boy Meets Girl
. Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles
Who Killed Bambi? - The Sex Pistols
