So Lonely - The Police
Owner Of A Lonely Heart = Yes
Your Cheatin' Heart - Hank Williams
Heart Like A Lion - Pressure Point
Iron ,Lion , Zion - Bob Marley and the Wailers
Given' The Dog A Bone - AC/DC
I Want a Dog - Pet Shop Boys.
I'll Be Your Dog - Iggy Pop and the Stooges
I'll Be There - The Jackson 5
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Never Ending Story - Limahl
The Story of the Blues - Wah
Yer Blues - The Beatles
Thats Why They Call It The Blues - Elton John
I Call Your Name - The Beatles
You Know My Name - Chris Cornell
Know Who You Are - Slade
All I Wanna Know - U.K Subs
All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
I Wanna Rock - Twisted Sister
I Am A Rock - Simon & Garfunkel
I Am,I Said - Killdozer
I Am One - Smashing Pumpkins
I Am The One And Only - Chesney Hawkes
Only You - The Platters
Somebody up there likes you - Simple Minds
Somebody To Love - Queen
Use Somebody - Kings Of Leon
Are You That Somebody - Aaliyah
Somebody Told Me - The Killers
I Me Mine - The Beatles
