Arms Of Mary - Sutherland Brothers and Quiver
Mary Jane's Last Dance - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Gudbuy To Jane - Slade
Highway to Hell - AC/DC
HEAVEN IS A PLACE ON EARTH BELINDA CARLISLE
Heaven Is Waiting - Danse Society.
Waiting In Vain - Bob Marley and the Wailers
Waiting room - Fugazi
In Your Room - Depeche Mode.
For Your Eyes Only - Sheena Easton
Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes
Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain - Willie Nelson
Behind Blue Eyes - The Who
The Men Behind the Wire · The Wolfe Tones
Dirty Men - Takotsubo Men.
Dirty Days - U2
These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen
Our House - Madness
Can I Play With Madness - Iron Maiden
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
