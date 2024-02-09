« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1762 1763 1764 1765 1766 [1767]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2867337 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,418
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70640 on: February 9, 2024, 09:28:15 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February  9, 2024, 08:51:19 am
Never Say Die - Black Sabbath
Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70641 on: February 9, 2024, 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  9, 2024, 09:28:15 am
Never Say Goodbye - Bon Jovi
Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70642 on: February 9, 2024, 03:13:39 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on February  9, 2024, 12:23:31 pm
Say Hello Wave Goodbye - Soft Cell

Hello, I love You = The Doors
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70643 on: February 9, 2024, 05:13:54 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on February  9, 2024, 03:13:39 pm
Hello, I love You = The Doors
I Think I Love You - The Partridge Family
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70644 on: February 9, 2024, 05:35:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  9, 2024, 05:13:54 pm
I Think I Love You - The Partridge Family
I Think Of You- The Merseybeats
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,913
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70645 on: February 9, 2024, 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on February  9, 2024, 05:35:08 pm
I Think Of You- The Merseybeats
You Make Me Feel Brand New - The Stylistics.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70646 on: February 9, 2024, 09:17:45 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  9, 2024, 08:08:22 pm
You Make Me Feel Brand New - The Stylistics.
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing - Leo Sayer
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,398
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70647 on: February 9, 2024, 10:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February  9, 2024, 09:17:45 pm
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing - Leo Sayer
Can You Feel The Force - The Real Thing.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,913
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70648 on: February 9, 2024, 10:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  9, 2024, 10:18:37 pm
Can You Feel The Force - The Real Thing.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight - Elton John.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,418
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70649 on: Yesterday at 12:16:40 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on February  9, 2024, 10:20:41 pm
Can You Feel The Love Tonight - Elton John.
Love Is Only A Feeling - The Darkness
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,398
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70650 on: Yesterday at 12:41:15 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:16:40 am
Love Is Only A Feeling - The Darkness
You've Lost That Loving Feeling - Human League.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70651 on: Yesterday at 12:59:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:41:15 am
You've Lost That Loving Feeling - Human League.

Human - The Killers
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,913
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70652 on: Yesterday at 01:01:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:41:15 am
You've Lost That Loving Feeling - Human League.
Lost in You - Three Days Grace.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,418
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70653 on: Yesterday at 02:08:44 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 01:01:02 am
Lost in You - Three Days Grace.
State Of Grace - Taylor Swift
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70654 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:08:44 am
State Of Grace - Taylor Swift
Amazing Grace - The Band of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,398
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70655 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:00:23 am
Amazing Grace - The Band of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards
Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines of Loving Grace.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,418
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70656 on: Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:42:24 am
Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines of Loving Grace.
Tenement Funster - Queen
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70657 on: Yesterday at 01:38:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm
Tenement Funster - Queen
House Of Fun - Madness
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,398
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70658 on: Yesterday at 02:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:38:56 pm
House Of Fun - Madness
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70659 on: Yesterday at 02:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:27:25 pm
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,398
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70660 on: Yesterday at 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:29:55 pm
Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70661 on: Yesterday at 06:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:37:05 pm
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.

Happy People - Government Issue
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70662 on: Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:17:57 pm

Happy People - Government Issue
People Get Ready - The Impressions
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,418
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70663 on: Yesterday at 06:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:22:49 pm
People Get Ready - The Impressions
All You Good Good People - Embrace
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,913
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70664 on: Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:42:57 pm
All You Good Good People - Embrace
(It's Good) to Be Free - Oasis.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70665 on: Yesterday at 08:49:47 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 08:28:46 pm
(It's Good) to Be Free - Oasis.
Free As A Bird - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70666 on: Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:49:47 pm
Free As A Bird - The Beatles



'May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose' - Little Jimmy Dickens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3Y5UCzVElU
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,725
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70667 on: Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm


'May The Bird Of Paradise Fly Up Your Nose' - Little Jimmy Dickens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3Y5UCzVElU
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,913
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70668 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:51:42 pm
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Postcards From Paradise - Ringo Starr.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,398
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #70669 on: Today at 01:12:29 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Postcards From Paradise - Ringo Starr.
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 1762 1763 1764 1765 1766 [1767]   Go Up
« previous next »
 