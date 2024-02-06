My Lovely Horse - Father Ted
A Horse with No Name - America
Horse And I - Bat For Lashes.
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
So What - Liverpool Express
What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
Wonderful Life - Black
The Other Side of Life - Japan.
Live a love of life - James
Life Is Life - Opus
My Life - The Beatles
Its My Life - Dr Alban
The Life Machine - Tubeway Army.
Welcome To The Machine - Pink Floyd
Killing In The Name - Rage Against The Machine
You Know My Name (Look Up the Number) - The Beatles
Thats Not My Name - Ting Tings
That's When The Music Takes Me - Neil Sedaka
When The Musics Over - The Doors
Tell Me When - The Applejacks
When The Levee Breaks - Led Zeppelin
This Is How a Heart Breaks - Rob Thomas
This is How it Feels - Inspiral Carpets
How Soon is Now - The Smiths
How Long - Ace
Long Long Time - Linda Ronstadt
Long Tall Glasses - Leo Sayer
Heart of Glass - Blondie
Glass Onion - The Beatles
Broken Glass Park - Simple Minds
Down In The Park - Tubeway Army.
Down By The River - Neil Young
Down Under - Men At Work
Under The Bridge - Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Bridge, What Bridge? - Gary Numan.
What's Love Got to Do With It? - Tina Turner.
Love Story - Taylor Swift
