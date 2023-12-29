Up on the catwalk- Simple Minds
Up On The Roof - The Drifters
Never gonna give you up - Rick Astley
Up Up and Away - 5th Dimension
Far Far Away - Slade
Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away) - Deftones
Quiet Life - Japan.
Skinhead For Life - A.C.A.B
A Day In The Life - The Beatles
The Style Council - Life at a Top Peoples Health Farm
Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life - Monty Python
All Is Violent, All Is Bright - God is an Astronaut.
Bright Eyes - Art Garfunkel
We Close Our Eyes - Go West
