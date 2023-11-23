Funky Cold Medina - Tone Lōc
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
Give Up the Funk - Parliament
Give Us A Future - One Way System
The Future's What It Used To Be - Apollo 440
So What - Liverpool Express
I'm So Tired - The Beatles
So This is Christmas - John Lennon
This Is How It Feels To Be Lonely- Inspiral Carpets
So Lonely - The Police
We are so Fragile - Gary Numan
The Fragile - Nine Inch Nails.
Fragile Child - Credence Clearwater Revival
Little Child - The Beatles
Child in Time - Deep Purple
Deep Forbidden Lake - Neil Young
Lake of Fire - Nirvana
Into The Fire - Deep Purple
Ring Of Fire - Social Distortion
Ring My Bell - Anita Ward
My Doorbell - The White Stripes
My White Bicycle - Tomorrow
White Noise - Toxic Reasons
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.
30 frames a second - Simple Minds
Second Sight - Placebo.
Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
Slow Hand - The Pointer Sisters
Slow Hand - Interpol
