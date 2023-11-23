« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1725 1726 1727 1728 1729 [1730]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2723178 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69160 on: November 23, 2023, 04:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November 23, 2023, 04:04:42 pm
Funky Cold Medina - Tone Lōc
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69161 on: November 23, 2023, 04:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 23, 2023, 04:07:30 pm
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
Give Up the Funk - Parliament
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69162 on: November 23, 2023, 04:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on November 23, 2023, 04:14:39 pm
Give Up the Funk - Parliament
 
Give Us A Future - One Way System
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,270
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69163 on: November 23, 2023, 04:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 23, 2023, 04:20:45 pm
 
Give Us A Future - One Way System

The Future's What It Used To Be - Apollo 440
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69164 on: November 23, 2023, 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November 23, 2023, 04:31:41 pm
The Future's What It Used To Be - Apollo 440
So What - Liverpool Express
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69165 on: November 23, 2023, 05:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 23, 2023, 04:43:02 pm
So What - Liverpool Express
I'm So Tired - The Beatles
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69166 on: November 23, 2023, 08:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on November 23, 2023, 05:44:45 pm
I'm So Tired - The Beatles
So This is Christmas - John Lennon
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69167 on: November 23, 2023, 08:29:51 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on November 23, 2023, 08:22:44 pm
So This is Christmas - John Lennon

Wonderful Christmas time - Paul McCartney
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,388
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69168 on: November 23, 2023, 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on November 23, 2023, 08:22:44 pm
So This is Christmas - John Lennon

This Is How It Feels To Be Lonely- Inspiral Carpets
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69169 on: November 23, 2023, 09:07:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 23, 2023, 08:31:53 pm
This Is How It Feels To Be Lonely- Inspiral Carpets
So Lonely - The Police
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69170 on: November 23, 2023, 09:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 23, 2023, 09:07:27 pm
So Lonely - The Police
We are so Fragile - Gary Numan
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,530
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69171 on: November 23, 2023, 09:49:43 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on November 23, 2023, 09:46:19 pm
We are so Fragile - Gary Numan
The Fragile - Nine Inch Nails.
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69172 on: Yesterday at 07:35:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 23, 2023, 09:49:43 pm
The Fragile - Nine Inch Nails.
Fragile Child - Credence Clearwater Revival
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69173 on: Yesterday at 07:40:32 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 07:35:21 am
Fragile Child - Credence Clearwater Revival
Little Child - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,270
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69174 on: Yesterday at 10:14:11 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 07:40:32 am
Little Child - The Beatles

Child in Time - Deep Purple
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,388
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69175 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 10:14:11 am
Child in Time - Deep Purple

Deep Forbidden Lake - Neil Young
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69176 on: Yesterday at 11:37:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:02:14 am
Deep Forbidden Lake - Neil Young
Lake of Fire - Nirvana
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69177 on: Yesterday at 02:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 11:37:14 am
Lake of Fire - Nirvana
Into The Fire - Deep Purple
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69178 on: Yesterday at 03:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:39:23 pm
Into The Fire - Deep Purple

Ring Of Fire - Social Distortion
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69179 on: Yesterday at 03:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 03:51:34 pm

Ring Of Fire - Social Distortion
Ring My Bell - Anita Ward
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69180 on: Yesterday at 05:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:53:20 pm
Ring My Bell - Anita Ward
My Doorbell - The White Stripes
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,388
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69181 on: Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 05:41:44 pm
My Doorbell - The White Stripes

My White Bicycle - Tomorrow
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69182 on: Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm
My White Bicycle - Tomorrow
 
White Noise - Toxic Reasons
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,530
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69183 on: Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:39:41 pm
 
White Noise - Toxic Reasons
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69184 on: Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:00:51 pm
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark.

30 frames a second - Simple Minds
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,530
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69185 on: Yesterday at 08:45:57 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 07:53:00 pm
30 frames a second - Simple Minds
Second Sight - Placebo.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,269
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69186 on: Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:45:57 pm
Second Sight - Placebo.

Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69187 on: Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:50:18 pm
Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
Slow Hand - The Pointer Sisters
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,445
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69188 on: Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm
Slow Hand - The Pointer Sisters
Slow Hand - Interpol
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,865
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69189 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm
Slow Hand - Interpol
I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #69190 on: Today at 12:27:39 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on November 23, 2023, 04:04:42 pm
Funky Cold Medina - Tone Lōc
Funky Weekend - The Stylistics
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺
Pages: 1 ... 1725 1726 1727 1728 1729 [1730]   Go Up
« previous next »
 