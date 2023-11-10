Back In The High Life Again - Steve Winwood
Back In The Saddle - Aerosmith
Back To You - Bryan Adams
Back to Black - Amy Winehouse
Back of Love - Echo and the Bunnymen
Back In Black - AC/DC
Black Night - Deep Purple
Baby's In Black - The Beatles
Children of the grave - Black Sabbath
Chidren Of The Revolution - T-Rex
Teach Your Children - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Children of the Damned - Iron Maiden
Problem Child - The Damned
Problem Child - AC/DC
We've Got a Bigger Problem Now - Dead Kennedys
Wanted dead or alive - Bon Jovi
All I Wanted - Kansas
All I Want - Puressence
Rocking All Over The World- Status Quo
World Where You Live - Crowded House
Half The World Away - Oasis
If Paradise is Half as Nice - Amen Corner
All I want for Christmas is a Dukla Prague away kit - Half Man Half Biscuit
All My Loving - The Beatles
All Along The Watchtower- Jimi Hendrix
Gonna Get Along Without You Now - Viola Will
Get Out of my House - The Business
Get Off Of My Cloud- The Rolling Stones
