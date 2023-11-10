« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2714302 times)

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68960 on: November 10, 2023, 02:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on November 10, 2023, 02:10:01 pm
Back In The High Life Again - Steve Winwood
Back In The Saddle - Aerosmith
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68961 on: November 10, 2023, 03:31:56 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 10, 2023, 02:37:08 pm
Back In The Saddle - Aerosmith
Back In The USSR - The Beatles.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68962 on: November 10, 2023, 03:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on November 10, 2023, 02:10:01 pm
Back In The High Life Again - Steve Winwood
Back To You - Bryan Adams
Offline rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68963 on: November 10, 2023, 06:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 10, 2023, 03:54:34 pm
Back To You - Bryan Adams
Back to Black - Amy Winehouse
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68964 on: November 10, 2023, 08:39:47 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on November 10, 2023, 06:04:00 pm
Back to Black - Amy Winehouse

Back of Love - Echo and the Bunnymen
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68965 on: November 10, 2023, 08:46:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 10, 2023, 08:39:47 pm
Back of Love - Echo and the Bunnymen
Back In Black - AC/DC
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68966 on: November 10, 2023, 09:07:30 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 10, 2023, 08:46:12 pm
Back In Black - AC/DC
Black Night - Deep Purple
Offline Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68967 on: November 11, 2023, 07:00:18 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 10, 2023, 09:07:30 pm
Black Night - Deep Purple
Baby's In Black - The Beatles
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68968 on: November 11, 2023, 08:13:32 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on November 11, 2023, 07:00:18 am
Baby's In Black - The Beatles

Children of the grave - Black Sabbath
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68969 on: November 11, 2023, 12:38:48 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on November 11, 2023, 08:13:32 am
Children of the grave - Black Sabbath
Chidren Of The Revolution - T-Rex
Online Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68970 on: November 11, 2023, 02:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 11, 2023, 12:38:48 pm
Chidren Of The Revolution - T-Rex

Teach Your Children - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68971 on: November 11, 2023, 02:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on November 11, 2023, 02:17:50 pm
Teach Your Children - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
Children of the Damned - Iron Maiden
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68972 on: November 11, 2023, 02:59:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 11, 2023, 02:54:13 pm
Children of the Damned - Iron Maiden
 
Problem Child - The Damned
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68973 on: November 11, 2023, 03:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 11, 2023, 02:59:08 pm
 
Problem Child - The Damned
Problem Child - AC/DC
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68974 on: November 11, 2023, 04:57:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 11, 2023, 03:14:47 pm
Problem Child - AC/DC
 
We've Got a Bigger Problem Now - Dead Kennedys
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68975 on: November 11, 2023, 05:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November 11, 2023, 04:57:32 pm
 
We've Got a Bigger Problem Now - Dead Kennedys

Wanted dead or alive - Bon Jovi
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68976 on: November 11, 2023, 08:27:40 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on November 11, 2023, 05:53:36 pm
Wanted dead or alive - Bon Jovi
All I Wanted - Kansas
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68977 on: November 11, 2023, 10:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November 11, 2023, 08:27:40 pm
All I Wanted - Kansas
All I Want - Puressence
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68978 on: November 11, 2023, 11:15:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 11, 2023, 10:50:07 pm
All I Want - Puressence

Rocking All Over The World- Status Quo
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68979 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November 11, 2023, 11:15:26 pm
Rocking All Over The World- Status Quo
World Where You Live - Crowded House
Offline lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68980 on: Yesterday at 01:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:05:10 am
World Where You Live - Crowded House
Half The World Away - Oasis
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68981 on: Yesterday at 01:12:40 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:10:21 pm
Half The World Away - Oasis

If Paradise is Half as Nice - Amen Corner
Offline kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68982 on: Yesterday at 07:42:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:12:40 pm
If Paradise is Half as Nice - Amen Corner

All I want for Christmas is a Dukla Prague away kit - Half Man Half Biscuit
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68983 on: Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 07:42:13 pm
All I want for Christmas is a Dukla Prague away kit - Half Man Half Biscuit
All My Loving - The Beatles
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68984 on: Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
All My Loving - The Beatles

All Along The Watchtower- Jimi Hendrix
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68985 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:12:14 pm
All Along The Watchtower- Jimi Hendrix
Gonna Get Along Without You Now - Viola Will
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68986 on: Yesterday at 09:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Gonna Get Along Without You Now - Viola Will
   
Get Out of my House -  The Business
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68987 on: Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:42:37 pm
   
Get Out of my House -  The Business

Get Off Of My Cloud- The Rolling Stones
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #68988 on: Today at 06:00:57 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Get Off Of My Cloud- The Rolling Stones

Cloud Nine - The Temptations
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite
