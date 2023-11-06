Just Aint Enough Love - Eddie Holland
Just Like Nothing On Earth-The stranglers
Get Ready - Rare Earth
Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love - Van Halen
State of love and trust - Pearl Jam
Empire State Human - Human League.
Empire State of Mind - JayZ & Alicia Keys
Mind Games - John Lennon
Spitting Games - Snow Patrol
Spitting in the Wind - The Showdown
Wind of Change - Scorpians
Candle in the Wind - Elton John
Wild Is the Wind-Bowie
Go Wild in the Country - Bow Wow Wow
Betcha By Golly, Wow - The Stylistics
Good Golly, Miss Molly - Little Richard
A Song For The Lovers - Richard Ashcroft
Your Song - Elton John
