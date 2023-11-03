Burn It To The Ground-Nickelback.
Burn The Witch - Queens of the Stone Age
Burn The Witch - Radiohead
Burn - Deep Purple
Deep - Pearl Jam
Earth spirit - Jam & Spoon
Street Spirit (Fade Out) - Radiohead
Streets of Laredo - Johnny Cash, et al
Streets of Fire - Bruce Springsteen
Before the Fire - Rival Sons
Never Before - Deep Purple
Never Ever - All Saints
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Here Comes the Rain - The Cult
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
Catch The Sun - Doves
No Doves Fly Here - The Mob
When Doves Cry - Prince
Cry Baby - Janis Joplin
Plug in baby - Muse
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Little Fat Baby - Sparklehorse
Baby You're A Rich Man - The Beatles
Fat Rich c*nts - The Screaming Jets
The Fat Of The Land - The Prodigy.
Land of 1000 Dances - Wilson Pickett
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) - Frank Wilson
Yes Indeed! - Bing Crosby
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara
Yes - McAlmont and Butler
Yes It Is - The Beatles
Baby It's You - The Beatles
Let Me Be Your Fantasy - Baby D
Dry Fantasy - Mogwai.
High and Dry - Radiohead
How High? - The Charlatans
Low Life In High Places - Thunder
