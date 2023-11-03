« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
November 3, 2023, 09:10:42 pm
Quote from: joe buck on November  3, 2023, 06:55:40 pm
Burn It To The Ground-Nickelback.
Burn The Witch - Queens of the Stone Age
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
November 3, 2023, 09:22:49 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  3, 2023, 09:10:42 pm
Burn The Witch - Queens of the Stone Age
Burn The Witch - Radiohead
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
November 3, 2023, 09:33:40 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  3, 2023, 09:22:49 pm
Burn The Witch - Radiohead
Burn - Deep Purple
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
November 3, 2023, 09:59:58 pm
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 08:15:48 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  3, 2023, 09:59:58 pm
Deep - Pearl Jam

Earth spirit - Jam & Spoon
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 08:32:07 am
Quote from: kezzy on November  4, 2023, 08:15:48 am
Earth spirit - Jam & Spoon
Street Spirit (Fade Out) - Radiohead
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 08:43:07 am
Quote from: duvva  on November  4, 2023, 08:32:07 am
Street Spirit (Fade Out) - Radiohead

Streets of Laredo - Johnny Cash, et al
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 11:54:33 am
Quote from: ToneLa on November  4, 2023, 08:43:07 am
Streets of Laredo - Johnny Cash, et al
Streets of Fire - Bruce Springsteen
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 12:48:24 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  4, 2023, 11:54:33 am
Streets of Fire - Bruce Springsteen
Before the Fire - Rival Sons
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 01:15:10 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  4, 2023, 12:48:24 pm
Before the Fire - Rival Sons
Never Before - Deep Purple
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 01:38:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  4, 2023, 01:15:10 pm
Never Before - Deep Purple
Never Ever - All Saints
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 01:42:35 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  4, 2023, 01:38:30 pm
Never Ever - All Saints
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 02:17:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  4, 2023, 01:42:35 pm
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Spoiler
ha love that, do that in our band at the moment
[close]

Here Comes the Rain - The Cult
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

ToneLa

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 02:20:46 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  4, 2023, 02:17:28 pm
Spoiler
ha love that, do that in our band at the moment
[close]

Here Comes the Rain - The Cult

Spoiler
nice track to cover! CCR are brill. .How is that a spoiler?
[close]

She Brings the Rain - CAN
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 02:22:14 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  4, 2023, 02:17:28 pm
Spoiler
ha love that, do that in our band at the moment
[close]

Here Comes the Rain - The Cult
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles

Spoiler
Didn't know you were a muso.
Fancy a jam?   ;)
[close]
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 02:31:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  4, 2023, 02:22:14 pm
Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles

Spoiler
Didn't know you were a muso.
Fancy a jam?   ;)
[close]
Catch The Sun - Doves

(Sent you a pm)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 02:52:03 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November  4, 2023, 02:31:14 pm
Catch The Sun - Doves

(Sent you a pm)
 
 No Doves Fly Here - The Mob
Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 03:10:09 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on November  4, 2023, 02:52:03 pm
 
 No Doves Fly Here - The Mob
When Doves Cry - Prince
SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
November 4, 2023, 08:43:10 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  4, 2023, 03:10:09 pm
When Doves Cry - Prince

Cry Baby - Janis Joplin
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

kezzy

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 01:11:53 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November  4, 2023, 08:43:10 pm
Cry Baby - Janis Joplin

Plug in baby - Muse
Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 01:15:44 am
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 01:11:53 am
Plug in baby - Muse
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 06:07:52 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:15:44 am
A Crow And A Baby - Human League.
Little Fat Baby - Sparklehorse
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Emerald Red

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 06:09:46 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:07:52 am
Little Fat Baby - Sparklehorse
Baby You're A Rich Man - The Beatles
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:11:20 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 06:09:46 am
Baby You're A Rich Man - The Beatles
Fat Rich c*nts - The Screaming Jets
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:32:02 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:11:20 am
Fat Rich c*nts - The Screaming Jets
The Fat Of The Land - The Prodigy.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:09:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:32:02 am
The Fat Of The Land - The Prodigy.
Land of 1000 Dances - Wilson Pickett
So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 12:49:14 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:09:46 pm
Land of 1000 Dances - Wilson Pickett

Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) - Frank Wilson
SvenJohansen

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 03:25:13 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:49:14 pm
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) - Frank Wilson

Yes Indeed! - Bing Crosby
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 03:48:07 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 03:25:13 pm
Yes Indeed! - Bing Crosby
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara

Spoiler
I know   ::)
[close]
So Howard Philips

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 04:09:43 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:48:07 pm
Yes Sir, I Can Boogie - Baccara

Spoiler
I know   ::)
[close]

Yes - McAlmont and Butler
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 08:41:34 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:09:43 pm
Yes - McAlmont and Butler
Yes It Is - The Beatles
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:41:34 pm
Yes It Is - The Beatles
Baby It's You - The Beatles
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:41 pm
Baby It's You - The Beatles

Let Me Be Your Fantasy - Baby D
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Son of Spion

Re: Music Association Game
Today at 12:29:02 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
Let Me Be Your Fantasy - Baby D
Dry Fantasy - Mogwai.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Terry de Niro

Re: Music Association Game
Today at 12:55:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:29:02 am
Dry Fantasy - Mogwai.
High and Dry - Radiohead
lucas65

Re: Music Association Game
Today at 02:17:43 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:55:36 pm
High and Dry - Radiohead
How High? - The Charlatans
duvva 💅

Re: Music Association Game
Today at 03:57:14 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 02:17:43 pm
How High? - The Charlatans
Low Life In High Places - Thunder
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Boston always unofficial

Re: Music Association Game
Today at 05:36:15 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:57:14 pm
Low Life In High Places - Thunder
 
Get Out of my life - The 4 Skins
