Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
Sunshine On A Rainy Day - Zoë
Walking In The Sunshine - Bad Manners.
Walking By Myself - Gary Moore
Me,Myself & I - De La Soul
Daft Punk Is Playing at My House - LCD Soundsystem
White Punks on Dope - The Tubes
White Noise - Rival Sons
Son of My Father - Chicory Tip
My Father's Dreams - Articles Of Faith
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
Shes In Fashion - Suede
After A Fashion - Midge U're.
Fashion -Bowie
Dedicated Follower of Fashion- The Kinks
Dedicated to the one i Love-The mamas & the papas
Love and peace or else - U2
Pray for Peace And Kill For Christ - B.G.K
Kill The King - Rainbow
My Father My King - Mogwai.
Your Love Is King - Sade
The Book - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
The Wizard - Uriah Heep
I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day - Wizzard
Christmas Steps - Mogwai.
Step into Christmas - The Business
Oh Happy Day - Edwin Hawkins Singers
Lovely Day - Bill Withers
Billys Bag - Billy Preston
Papa's Got A Brand New Bag - James Brown
You Make Me Feel Brand New - The Stylistics
You Make Me Feel Like Dancing - Leo Sayer
Bring On The Dancing Horses - Echo and the Bunnymen.
