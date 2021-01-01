Dirty Harry - Gorillaz.
Harry Hippie - Bobby Womack
Old Hippie - The Bellamy Brothers
Sun Aint Gonna Shine Any More - Walker Brothers
Shine a light - Spiritualized.
Blinded By The Light - Manfred Mann's Earth Band
Blinded By The Lights - The Streets
Walking Up a One Way Street -Willie Tee
Waking up - Elastica.
Coming Up - Paul McCartney
Coming Home - Lynyrd Slynyrd
Take me home country roads - Toots and the Maytals
North country boy - Charlatans.
The Only Living Boy In New York - Simon & Garfunkel
The Only Living Boy In New Cross - Carter USM
Looking For a Fox - Clarence Carter
20th Century Fox - The Doors
20th Century Boy - T. Rex
Mannish Boy - Muddy Waters
What god wants - Roger Waters
There Goes God - Crowded House
God only knows - James
God only knows - Beach Boys
Heaven Knows Im Miserable Now - The Smiths
The headmaster ritual - The Smiths.
Ritual - Ghost
