America Woman - The Guess Who
Woman In Love - Barbara Streisand
Im Living a Lie - Barbara Jean English
Who Are You - The Who
Who You Are - Pearl Jam
Who Do You Think We Are - Caravan
Fool (If You Think It's Over) - Chris Rea
Love Fool - The Cardigans
Spend The Love - Vök.
Spend the Night (Ce Soir) - The Isley Brothers
Night Talk - Gary Numan.
Dancin' Late at Night - Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers
Dancin' Across the USA - Lindsey Buckingham
Born In The USA - Bruce Springsteen
Underworld - Born Slippy
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) - Talking Heads
Going Under - Evanescence
Down Under - Funeral Dress
Under The Water - Into Paradise.
If Paradise Is Half As Nice - Amen Corner
(Nice Dream) - Radiohead
The Thoughts of Emerlist Davjack - The Nice
Thoughts and Prayers - Inclination
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Have You Ever Seen The Rain - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Did You Ever? - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
Did She Mention My Name - Gordon Lightfoot
A World Without Love - Peter and Gordon
World Where You Live - Crowded House
Half The World Away - Oasis
Fuckin ell its Fred Titmus - half man half biscuit
