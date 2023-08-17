Roll Away The Stone - Mott the Hoople
Rock and roll ain't noise pollution. AcDc
Brainbox Pollution - Hawkwind
The New Pollution - Beck
New Sensation - INXS
Sad Sweet Dreamer - Sweet Sensation
Sweet Sweet - The Smashing Pumpkins
Teenage Rampage - Sweet
Teenage Riot - Sonic Youth
Run Riot - Def Leppard
White Riot - The Clash.
Riot Squad - Cock Sparrer
Laughing gas. Quiet Riot
Gas panic - Oasis.
Classical gas. Mason Williams
Is It a Dream - Classix Nouveaux
I Dream To Sleep - H2O
Dream Worker - Hawkwind
Dream brother - Jeff Buckley.
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother - The Hollies
The Harder I Try - Brother Beyond
Harder than you think - Public Enemy.
