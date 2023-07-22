The Story of the Blues - Wah!
The Story - Brandi Carlile
Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea - PJ Harvey.
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye
Nutbush City Limits - Ike & Tina Turner
Sin City . ACDC
Sin in my Heart - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Jimmy - Purple Hearts
Two hearts beat as one -U2
Beat It - Michael Jackson
Rough Rider - The Beat
Ghost Rider - Rollins Band.
The Ghosts of Cable Street - The Men They Couldn't Hang
Letting The Cables Sleep - Bush.
Sleep Now In The Fire - Rage Against The Machine
Go to sleep - Radiohead.
Go now. The Moody Blues
Spirit of the Blues - Everton FC.😂😂😂😂
Spirit of the radio. (Ian) Rush
Gold Rush - Taylor Swift
Going For God - Shed Seven
Going out - Supergrass.
We're Going to Ibiza - The Vengaboys
We're Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes
You're Going to Lose That Girl - The Beatles
Bye Bye Girl - The Hard Ons
Coma girl - Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros.
Coma White - Marilyn Manson.
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash
The Drowning Man - The Cure.
Man on the moon - REM.
Back Door Sally - Keith Moon
Back in the USSR - The Beatles.
Stuck In The Middle With You - Stealers Wheel
Piggie in the Middle Eight - Cook da Books.
Out here in the middle. James McMurtry
Here, There and Everywhere - The Beatles
Right Here Right Now - Fat Boy Slim
Don't Stop Now - Crowded House
