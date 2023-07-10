« previous next »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on July 10, 2023, 08:33:37 pm
Ballroom Dancing - Paul McCartney
Dancing In The Moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 10, 2023, 08:47:17 pm
Dancing In The Moonlight - Thin Lizzy

Dancing Fool - Frank Zappa
Quote from: SvenJohansen on July 10, 2023, 09:27:30 pm
Dancing Fool - Frank Zappa
Love fool. -The Cardigans
Quote from: only6times on July 10, 2023, 10:51:05 pm
Love fool. -The Cardigans
To Bring You My Love - PJ Harvey.
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 11, 2023, 12:34:53 am
To Bring You My Love - PJ Harvey.

Bringing on Back the Good Times - The Love Affair
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 11, 2023, 09:38:33 am
Bringing on Back the Good Times - The Love Affair

good golly miss molly - little richard
Quote from: liverbloke on July 11, 2023, 10:21:13 am
good golly miss molly - little richard
Miss Moneypenny - Placebo.
Quote from: Son of Spion on July 11, 2023, 01:00:16 pm
Miss Moneypenny - Placebo.
Ms Grace - The Tymes
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 11, 2023, 01:44:22 pm
Ms Grace - The Tymes
I Don't Want to Miss a Thing - Aerosmith
Quote from: lucas65 on July 11, 2023, 02:44:07 pm
I Don't Want to Miss a Thing - Aerosmith
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 11, 2023, 03:10:43 pm
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles

Down to the Wire - Neil Young
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 11, 2023, 04:48:50 pm
Down to the Wire - Neil Young

Through the Wire - Kayne West
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on July 11, 2023, 04:49:44 pm
Through the Wire - Kayne West
Through the Barricades - Spandau Ballet
Quote from: lucas65 on July 11, 2023, 06:30:22 pm
Through the Barricades - Spandau Ballet
The Barricades of Heaven - Jackson Browne
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 11, 2023, 10:10:49 pm
The Barricades of Heaven - Jackson Browne

Come Live With Me - Heaven 17
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 11, 2023, 11:14:14 pm
Come Live With Me - Heaven 17


The Day I Tried to Live - Soundgarden
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 12:23:09 am

The Day I Tried to Live - Soundgarden
The Day Before You Came - ABBA
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:30:04 am
The Day Before You Came - ABBA

new years day - u2
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:47:37 am
new years day - u2
The Day The World Turned Dayglo - X Ray Spex
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:59:39 am
The Day The World Turned Dayglo - X Ray Spex
Mad World  - Tears For Fears
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:54:17 pm
Mad World  - Tears For Fears

As Tears Go By - Marianne Faithfull
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:05:16 pm
As Tears Go By - Marianne Faithfull
Tears In Rain - Vangelis.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:17:46 pm
Tears In Rain - Vangelis.

Tinseltown In The Rain - The Blue Nile
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:54:49 pm
Tinseltown In The Rain - The Blue Nile
Blue Hotel - Chris Isaak
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:54:56 pm
Blue Hotel - Chris Isaak

Lady in red - Chris De Burgh
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
Lady in red - Chris De Burgh
Red Moon Lagoon - God Is An Astronaut.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:53:43 pm
Red Moon Lagoon - God Is An Astronaut.

Rhapsody in Red - Jerry Garcia
