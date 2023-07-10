Ballroom Dancing - Paul McCartney
Dancing In The Moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Dancing Fool - Frank Zappa
Love fool. -The Cardigans
To Bring You My Love - PJ Harvey.
Bringing on Back the Good Times - The Love Affair
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
good golly miss molly - little richard
Miss Moneypenny - Placebo.
Ms Grace - The Tymes
I Don't Want to Miss a Thing - Aerosmith
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Down to the Wire - Neil Young
Through the Wire - Kayne West
Through the Barricades - Spandau Ballet
The Barricades of Heaven - Jackson Browne
Come Live With Me - Heaven 17
The Day I Tried to Live - Soundgarden
The Day Before You Came - ABBA
new years day - u2
The Day The World Turned Dayglo - X Ray Spex
Mad World - Tears For Fears
As Tears Go By - Marianne Faithfull
Tears In Rain - Vangelis.
Tinseltown In The Rain - The Blue Nile
Blue Hotel - Chris Isaak
Lady in red - Chris De Burgh
Red Moon Lagoon - God Is An Astronaut.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]