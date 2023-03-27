Down Under - Men At Work
Down in a Hole - Alice in Chains
Hole In The River - Crowded House
Hole in my Shoe - Neil (Young Ones)
Head Like a Hole - Nine Inch Nails
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Head in the sand - Hoodoo Gurus
Circle in the Sand - Belinda Carlisle
Sand - Phish
Sandman - Hurts.
Enter Sandman - Metallica
Metal Postcard (Mittageisen) - Siouxsie and the Banshees
Metal Guru - T.Rex
Down to the Wire - Neil Young
Down the Dip - Aztec Camera
Dont Let It Bring You Down - Neil Young
You and Me Vs The World - Space
Whole World's on Fire - Toxic Reasons
Fire On The Mountain - Grateful Dead
Jump in the Fire - Metallica
fire - u2
This Sex is on Fire - Kings of Leon
Sex-Eye-Make-Up - The Glove.
Joy Division Oven Gloves - Half Man Half Biscuit
Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down - Paul Young.
Young Criminals - U.K Subs
Young Americans - David Bowie
Young Team - Mogwai.
When we were Young - Adele
When You Walk Through Me - Ultravox.
Dancing With Tears in My Eyes - Ultravox
Dancing in the Moonlight - Thin Lizzy
