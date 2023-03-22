« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1631 1632 1633 1634 1635 [1636]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2507448 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,877
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65400 on: March 22, 2023, 08:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 22, 2023, 08:35:46 pm
Game Over - Nuclear Assault
Nuclear Attack - Gary Moore 
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65401 on: March 22, 2023, 10:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 22, 2023, 08:42:02 pm
Nuclear Attack - Gary Moore

Lady Willpower - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65402 on: March 23, 2023, 06:29:49 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 22, 2023, 10:02:23 pm
Lady Willpower - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65403 on: March 23, 2023, 04:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 23, 2023, 06:29:49 am
Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix.

The Lady is a Tramp - The Photos
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65404 on: March 23, 2023, 04:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 23, 2023, 04:47:48 pm

The Lady is a Tramp - The Photos

Disco Inferno - The Trammps
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65405 on: March 23, 2023, 05:02:09 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 23, 2023, 04:50:21 pm
Disco Inferno - The Trammps
Death Disco - Public Image Limited
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65406 on: March 23, 2023, 06:11:25 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 23, 2023, 05:02:09 pm
Death Disco - Public Image Limited
Death And Between - Pleasure Symbols.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65407 on: March 23, 2023, 06:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 23, 2023, 06:11:25 pm
Death And Between - Pleasure Symbols.

Where do we go from here ? - Death
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65408 on: March 23, 2023, 07:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 23, 2023, 06:18:36 pm

Where do we go from here ? - Death

Wheres the Playground, Susie? - Glen Campbell
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65409 on: March 23, 2023, 07:52:47 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 23, 2023, 07:15:07 pm
Wheres the Playground, Susie? - Glen Campbell
Where's Your Head At? - Basement Jaxx
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,877
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65410 on: March 23, 2023, 09:05:37 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 23, 2023, 07:52:47 pm
Where's Your Head At? - Basement Jaxx
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65411 on: March 23, 2023, 10:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 23, 2023, 09:05:37 pm
Hold Your Head Up - Argent

Hold Me Tight - Johnny Nash
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65412 on: Yesterday at 12:41:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 23, 2023, 10:52:16 pm
Hold Me Tight - Johnny Nash

Hold On - Alabama Shakes
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • @sattapaal
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65413 on: Yesterday at 12:59:13 pm »
Gett off - Prince
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65414 on: Yesterday at 02:36:04 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 12:59:13 pm
Gett off - Prince
What do I Get ? - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,524
  • @sattapaal
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65415 on: Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm »
Brick or Bat - Ocean Wisdom (haha)
Logged
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65416 on: Yesterday at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
Brick or Bat - Ocean Wisdom (haha)
Broken Bricks - White Stripes
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65417 on: Yesterday at 04:38:43 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 04:12:12 pm
Broken Bricks - White Stripes

Stand Up - Broken Bones
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65418 on: Yesterday at 09:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:38:43 pm

Stand Up - Broken Bones
Up The Bracket - The Libertines
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65419 on: Yesterday at 09:45:21 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:02:35 pm
Up The Bracket - The Libertines

Up Around The Bend - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65420 on: Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:45:21 pm
Up Around The Bend - Creedence Clearwater Revival
All Around the World - Lisa Stansfield
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65421 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
All Around the World - Lisa Stansfield

All I Have To Do Is Dream - Bobbie Gentry
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,961
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65422 on: Today at 03:39:11 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
All I Have To Do Is Dream - Bobbie Gentry
You are all that I have - Snow Patrol.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,387
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65423 on: Today at 09:48:43 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:39:11 am
You are all that I have - Snow Patrol.

Skiing In The Snow - The Casualeers
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65424 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:48:43 am
Skiing In The Snow - The Casualeers
Girl From The Snow country-Jean Jacques Burnel
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,877
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65425 on: Today at 02:37:55 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 10:12:01 am
Girl From The Snow country-Jean Jacques Burnel
Not The Girl You Think You Are - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65426 on: Today at 04:03:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:37:55 pm
Not The Girl You Think You Are - Crowded House

Bad Girl - New York Dolls
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65427 on: Today at 04:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:03:57 pm

Bad Girl - New York Dolls

Bad Friday - Umphrey's McGee
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,877
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65428 on: Today at 05:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 04:11:35 pm
Bad Friday - Umphrey's McGee
Friday I'm In Love - The Cure
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1631 1632 1633 1634 1635 [1636]   Go Up
« previous next »
 