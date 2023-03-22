Game Over - Nuclear Assault
Nuclear Attack - Gary Moore
Lady Willpower - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix.
The Lady is a Tramp - The Photos
Disco Inferno - The Trammps
Death Disco - Public Image Limited
Death And Between - Pleasure Symbols.
Where do we go from here ? - Death
Wheres the Playground, Susie? - Glen Campbell
Where's Your Head At? - Basement Jaxx
Hold Your Head Up - Argent
Hold Me Tight - Johnny Nash
Gett off - Prince
Brick or Bat - Ocean Wisdom (haha)
Broken Bricks - White Stripes
Stand Up - Broken Bones
Up The Bracket - The Libertines
Up Around The Bend - Creedence Clearwater Revival
All Around the World - Lisa Stansfield
All I Have To Do Is Dream - Bobbie Gentry
