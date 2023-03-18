New Born - Muse
Sucker Punch - New Bomb Turks
Papas Got a Brand New Bag- James Brown
The Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
New gold dream - Simple Minds
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode
Californian Dreamin' _ The Mamas & The Papas
California Soul - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Stories for boys -U2
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure
Aint No Cure For Love - Leonard Cohen
Ain't No Doubt - Jimmy Nail
Aint No Half‐Steppin - Big Daddy Kane
(Im Not Your) Steppin Stone - The Monkees
I'm Stone In Love With You - The Stylistics
I'm Not In Love - 10cc
This is not a Love Song - Public Image Limited
Ethyl My Love - The Muffs
Where is the Love - Black Eyed Peas
Black Night - Deep Purple
Purple Rain - Prince
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
What do you want from me? - Monaco.
