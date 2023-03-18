« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1630 1631 1632 1633 1634 [1635]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2505202 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65360 on: March 18, 2023, 03:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on March 18, 2023, 01:34:14 pm
New Born - Muse

Sucker Punch - New Bomb Turks
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65361 on: March 18, 2023, 06:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 18, 2023, 03:25:08 pm

Sucker Punch - New Bomb Turks
Papas Got a Brand New Bag- James Brown
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,859
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65362 on: March 19, 2023, 02:03:59 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 18, 2023, 06:45:25 pm
Papas Got a Brand New Bag- James Brown
The Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65363 on: March 19, 2023, 03:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 19, 2023, 02:03:59 pm
The Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) - The Wurzels

Brand New Age - U.K Subs
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65364 on: March 19, 2023, 04:28:02 pm »
New gold dream - Simple Minds
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65365 on: March 19, 2023, 05:58:43 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on March 19, 2023, 04:28:02 pm
New gold dream - Simple Minds
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65366 on: March 19, 2023, 06:18:53 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 19, 2023, 05:58:43 pm
Dreaming of Me - Depeche Mode

Californian Dreamin' _ The Mamas & The Papas
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,358
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65367 on: March 19, 2023, 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on March 19, 2023, 06:18:53 pm
Californian Dreamin' _ The Mamas & The Papas

California Soul - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65368 on: March 19, 2023, 08:03:40 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 19, 2023, 06:52:35 pm
California Soul - Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Soul Boys - The Last Resort
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65369 on: March 19, 2023, 09:05:33 pm »
Stories for boys -U2
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65370 on: March 19, 2023, 09:09:50 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on March 19, 2023, 09:05:33 pm
Stories for boys -U2
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,358
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65371 on: March 19, 2023, 10:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on March 19, 2023, 09:09:50 pm
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure

Aint No Cure For Love - Leonard Cohen
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65372 on: March 19, 2023, 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 19, 2023, 10:19:25 pm
Aint No Cure For Love - Leonard Cohen
Ain't No Doubt - Jimmy Nail
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65373 on: March 19, 2023, 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 19, 2023, 10:36:12 pm
Ain't No Doubt - Jimmy Nail

 Aint No Half‐Steppin - Big Daddy Kane
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,859
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65374 on: Yesterday at 01:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on March 19, 2023, 10:55:24 pm
Aint No Half‐Steppin - Big Daddy Kane
(Im Not Your) Steppin Stone - The Monkees
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65375 on: Yesterday at 03:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:57:55 pm
(Im Not Your) Steppin Stone - The Monkees
I'm Stone In Love With You - The Stylistics
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,859
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65376 on: Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 03:02:31 pm
I'm Stone In Love With You - The Stylistics
I'm Not In Love - 10cc
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65377 on: Yesterday at 04:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:57:57 pm
I'm Not In Love - 10cc
This is not a Love Song - Public Image Limited
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65378 on: Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:25:44 pm
This is not a Love Song - Public Image Limited

Ethyl My Love - The Muffs
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65379 on: Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:26:37 pm

Ethyl My Love - The Muffs
Where is the Love - Black Eyed Peas
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65380 on: Yesterday at 05:25:24 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 04:57:37 pm
Where is the Love - Black Eyed Peas

Black Night - Deep Purple
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,859
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65381 on: Yesterday at 05:50:34 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 05:25:24 pm
Black Night - Deep Purple
Purple Rain - Prince
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65382 on: Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:50:34 pm
Purple Rain - Prince
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,950
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65383 on: Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
What do you want from me? - Monaco.
Logged

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65384 on: Today at 12:36:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:55:45 pm
What do you want from me? - Monaco.

Any Way You Want It - Journey
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite
Pages: 1 ... 1630 1631 1632 1633 1634 [1635]   Go Up
« previous next »
 