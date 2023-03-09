There is a Light that Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Steady, As She Goes - The Raconteurs
Steady Riot - Big D and the kids table
White Riot - The Clash.
Zoot Suit Riot - Cherry Poppin' Daddies
Fuck The Tories - Riot Squad
Death Squad Anthem - Thy Art Is Murder
Death of a Clown - Dave Davies
The Circus of Death - Human League.
Creeping Death - Metallica
Death And Between - Pleasure Symbols.
Rush, Rush - Paula Abdul
Hey Paula - Paul and Paula
Hey!(Rise Of The Robots)The stranglers.
Hey Ya! - Outkast
Hey Girl Dont Bother me -The Tams
Girl From Mars - Ash
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Man of the World - Fleetwood Mac
Happy The Man - The Cure.
Oh How Happy - Shades of Blue
I'm Only Happy When it Rains - Garbage
John, I'm Only Dancing - David Bowie
Im Gonna Make You Mine - Lou Christie
Gonna Make You a Star - David Essex
Suicide By Star - God Is An Astronaut.
Rocket USA - Suicide
Rocket Man - Elton John
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.
