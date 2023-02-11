Not Fragile - Bachman-Turner Overdrive
That's Not My Name - Ting Tings.
The Name Of The Game - Abba
The Game-Echo And The Bunnymen
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
No Punk Rock In My Car - Vanilla Muffins
Punk Rock/Puff Daddy/Antichrist - Mogwai.
Antichrist Superstar - Marilyn Manson
Superstar - Sonic Youth
Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row
Blind Youth - Human League.
Pop Song - Youth Youth Youth
Pop Musik - M.
Crazy Zulu - M
M - The Cure.
Difficult To Cure - Rainbow
Difficult Shapes And Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun To Entertain - China Crisis.
People Get Ready - Curtis Mayfield and The Impressions
common people - pulp
Pulp Culture - Thomas Dolby
Twenty Questions - Culture Shock
Questions and Answers - Sham 69.
Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams
That Summer Feeling - Jonathan Richman
Summer breeze-The Isley Brothers
Long Hot Summer - Style Council
Long Shot Kick De Bucket - the Specials
Kick In The Eye - Bauhaus.
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
By The Way - Red Hot Chili Peppers
My Way - Sid Vicious.
That's The Way (I Like It) - KC & the Sunshine Band
I Like It - Gerry & the Pacemakers
Some Like It Hot : Robert Palmer
Hot Love - T- Rex
Out of Focus - Love Battery
Straighten Out -The stranglers
Straight From The Heart - Bryan Adams
Don't go breaking my heart - Elton John
