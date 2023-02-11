« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1621 1622 1623 1624 1625 [1626]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2479842 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65000 on: February 11, 2023, 03:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 11, 2023, 02:40:28 pm
Not Fragile - Bachman-Turner Overdrive
That's Not My Name - Ting Tings.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65001 on: February 11, 2023, 03:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 11, 2023, 03:09:54 pm
That's Not My Name - Ting Tings.
The Name Of The Game - Abba
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65002 on: February 11, 2023, 03:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 11, 2023, 03:18:06 pm
The Name Of The Game - Abba
The Game-Echo And The Bunnymen
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65003 on: February 11, 2023, 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on February 11, 2023, 03:35:07 pm
The Game-Echo And The Bunnymen
A Game Called Echo - Gary Numan.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65004 on: February 11, 2023, 03:38:22 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on February 11, 2023, 03:35:07 pm
The Game-Echo And The Bunnymen
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65005 on: February 11, 2023, 03:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 11, 2023, 03:38:22 pm
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins

No Punk Rock In My Car - Vanilla Muffins
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65006 on: February 11, 2023, 04:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 11, 2023, 03:47:50 pm

No Punk Rock In My Car - Vanilla Muffins
Punk Rock/Puff Daddy/Antichrist - Mogwai.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65007 on: February 11, 2023, 04:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 11, 2023, 04:29:51 pm
Punk Rock/Puff Daddy/Antichrist - Mogwai.
Antichrist Superstar - Marilyn Manson
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65008 on: February 12, 2023, 06:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 11, 2023, 04:31:35 pm
Antichrist Superstar - Marilyn Manson

Superstar - Sonic Youth
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65009 on: February 12, 2023, 07:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 12, 2023, 06:50:55 pm

Superstar - Sonic Youth

Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65010 on: February 12, 2023, 07:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on February 12, 2023, 07:01:07 pm
Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row
Blind Youth - Human League.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65011 on: February 12, 2023, 07:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 12, 2023, 07:19:31 pm
Blind Youth - Human League.

Pop Song - Youth Youth Youth
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65012 on: February 12, 2023, 07:33:00 pm »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65013 on: February 12, 2023, 09:07:52 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65014 on: February 12, 2023, 09:11:53 pm »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65015 on: February 12, 2023, 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 12, 2023, 09:11:53 pm
M - The Cure.
Difficult To Cure - Rainbow
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65016 on: February 13, 2023, 01:26:09 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2023, 09:12:48 pm
Difficult To Cure - Rainbow
Difficult Shapes And Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun To Entertain - China Crisis.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65017 on: February 13, 2023, 12:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 13, 2023, 01:26:09 am
Difficult Shapes And Passive Rhythms, Some People Think It's Fun To Entertain - China Crisis.
People Get Ready - Curtis Mayfield and The Impressions
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65018 on: February 13, 2023, 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 13, 2023, 12:31:37 pm
People Get Ready - Curtis Mayfield and The Impressions

common people - pulp
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65019 on: February 13, 2023, 02:52:52 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on February 13, 2023, 01:24:07 pm
common people - pulp
Pulp Culture - Thomas Dolby
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65020 on: February 13, 2023, 05:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 13, 2023, 02:52:52 pm
Pulp Culture - Thomas Dolby

Twenty Questions - Culture Shock
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65021 on: February 13, 2023, 05:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 13, 2023, 05:38:52 pm

Twenty Questions - Culture Shock
Questions and Answers - Sham 69.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65022 on: February 13, 2023, 06:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 13, 2023, 05:53:11 pm
Questions and Answers - Sham 69.

Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65023 on: February 13, 2023, 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on February 13, 2023, 06:43:40 pm
Summer Of 69 - Bryan Adams

That Summer Feeling - Jonathan Richman
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65024 on: February 13, 2023, 07:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 13, 2023, 07:03:22 pm

That Summer Feeling - Jonathan Richman
Summer breeze-The Isley Brothers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65025 on: February 13, 2023, 10:57:22 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on February 13, 2023, 07:06:39 pm
Summer breeze-The Isley Brothers
Long Hot Summer - Style Council
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65026 on: Yesterday at 12:22:24 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on February 13, 2023, 10:57:22 pm
Long Hot Summer - Style Council

Long Shot Kick De Bucket - the Specials
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65027 on: Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:22:24 pm
Long Shot Kick De Bucket - the Specials
Kick In The Eye - Bauhaus.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65028 on: Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm
Kick In The Eye - Bauhaus.
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65029 on: Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
By The Way - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65030 on: Yesterday at 12:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:54:02 pm
By The Way - Red Hot Chili Peppers
My Way - Sid Vicious.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65031 on: Yesterday at 01:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:57:00 pm
My Way - Sid Vicious.
That's The Way (I Like It) - KC & the Sunshine Band
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65032 on: Yesterday at 02:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 01:55:21 pm
That's The Way (I Like It) - KC & the Sunshine Band
I Like It - Gerry & the Pacemakers
Logged

Online Saltashscouse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65033 on: Yesterday at 03:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:35:52 pm
I Like It - Gerry & the Pacemakers
Some Like It Hot : Robert Palmer
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65034 on: Yesterday at 03:55:52 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 03:50:42 pm
Some Like It Hot : Robert Palmer
Hot Love - T- Rex
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65035 on: Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:55:52 pm
Hot Love - T- Rex

Out of Focus - Love Battery
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65036 on: Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm

Out of Focus - Love Battery
Straighten Out -The stranglers
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,649
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65037 on: Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:54:26 pm
Straighten Out -The stranglers
Straight From The Heart - Bryan Adams
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65038 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm
Straight From The Heart - Bryan Adams
Don't go breaking my heart - Elton John
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,356
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65039 on: Today at 08:02:46 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Don't go breaking my heart - Elton John

don't stop - fleetwood mac
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Pages: 1 ... 1621 1622 1623 1624 1625 [1626]   Go Up
« previous next »
 