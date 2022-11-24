Man on the Moon - REM
Float On - Modest Mouse
Ghetto Pop Life - Danger Mouse & Jemini
How to Save a Life - The Fray
save a prayer - duran duran
Help Save the Youth of America - Billy Bragg
KIds in America - Kim Wilde
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
If the Kids Are United - Sham 69
If You Dont Know Me By Now - Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes
Goin' Blind - Melvins
Id Rather Go Blind - Chickenshack
Blind - The Sundays.
Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground
Some Velvet Morning- Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Sid and Nancy - Machine Gun Kelly
Nancy Boy - Placebo.
The Only Living Boy in New York - Simon and Garfunkel
John, I'm Only Dancing - David Bowie
The Ballad Of John And Yoko - The Beatles
Middle of winter - John Otway
Fourteen Autumns and Fifteen Winters - Twilight Sad.
Sad Eyed Lady of the Lowlands - Bob Dylan
Lady Grinning Soul-Bowie
Soul Limbo - Snuff
Limbo - Royal Blood
Love Like Blood - Killing Joke.
Wasted Youth Crew - Blood For Blood
Wasted Years - Iron Maiden
It Must Have Been Years - Tubeway Army.
Light Years - The National
Blinded By The Light - Manfred Mann
Red Light - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Little Red Rooster - Howlin' Wolf
Little Red Corvette - Prince.
Little Wing - Jimi Hendrix
Little Lovin Sometime - Alexander Patton
Give Me All Your Lovin' - ZZ Top
Give In To Me - Michael Jackson
