Misty Mountain Hop - Led Zeppelin
I Am The Mountain - Bird.
Cubs in five- The Mountain Goats
Low Five - Sneaker Pimps.
Friends in Low Places - Garth Brooks,
Your Joy Is My Low - IAMX.
Joybringer - Manfred Mann`s Earth Band
Band of gold - Freda Payne
Gold Finger -Magazine.
Soul finger - Bar Kays
Soul Kitchen - The Doors
What Your Soul Sings - Massive Attack.
And Your Bird Can Sing - The Beatles
Kentucky Bluebird (Send a message to Martha) - Lou Johnson
Message In A Bottle - The Police
Praying for Time - George Michael
Praying To The Aliens - Tubeway Army.
