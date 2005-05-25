« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2150934 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 30,224
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58680 on: Yesterday at 07:05:35 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 05:56:09 am
I Want To Tell You - The Beatles

Run To The Hills - Iron Maiden
Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,289
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58681 on: Yesterday at 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 07:05:35 am
Run To The Hills - Iron Maiden

Run for Cover - The Leylines
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,610
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58682 on: Yesterday at 11:34:18 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:00:06 am
Run for Cover - The Leylines
Run For Your Life - The Beatles
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,900
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58683 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 am »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 05:56:09 am
I Want To Tell You - The Beatles

Tell it like it is - Aaron Neville
Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58684 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:40:51 am
Tell it like it is - Aaron Neville
Tell Me Why - The Beatles
Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 594
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58685 on: Yesterday at 02:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 12:52:25 pm
Tell Me Why - The Beatles
Let me down easy-The stranglers
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58686 on: Yesterday at 02:37:56 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 02:23:22 pm
Let me down easy-The stranglers

Don't let me down = The Beatles
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58687 on: Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 02:37:56 pm
Don't let me down = The Beatles
Slow Down - The Beatles
Offline Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • Posts: 395
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58688 on: Yesterday at 02:47:34 pm »
Gid Tanner and His Skillet Lickers - Slow Buck Reel
Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,977
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58689 on: Yesterday at 02:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Szemerényi on Yesterday at 02:47:34 pm
Gid Tanner and His Skillet Lickers - Slow Buck Reel

Stomp and Buck Dance - The Crusaders
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58690 on: Yesterday at 04:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 02:52:54 pm
Stomp and Buck Dance - The Crusaders

Hyena Stomp = Jelly Roll Morton
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 30,224
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58691 on: Yesterday at 08:15:25 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 04:17:15 pm
Hyena Stomp = Jelly Roll Morton

Bron-Y-Aur Stomp - Led Zeppelin
Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58692 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:15:25 pm
Bron-Y-Aur Stomp - Led Zeppelin

Winkle Picker Stomp = Earl Guest
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,419
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58693 on: Today at 03:26:38 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 11:17:25 pm
Winkle Picker Stomp = Earl Guest
Duke of Earl - New Addition
Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58694 on: Today at 03:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:26:38 pm
Duke of Earl - New Addition
Sir Duke- Stevie Wonder
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 55,935
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58695 on: Today at 03:37:11 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 03:32:48 pm
Sir Duke- Stevie Wonder

Pardon me Sir - Joe Cocker
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,419
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58696 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:37:11 pm
Pardon me Sir - Joe Cocker
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,900
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58697 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:39:49 pm
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Show me - Joe Tex
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,419
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58698 on: Today at 05:06:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:57:02 pm
Show me - Joe Tex
Show me the way - Peter Frampton
Online Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,536
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58699 on: Today at 10:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:06:06 pm
Show me the way - Peter Frampton
Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey - The Beatles
