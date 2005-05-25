I Want To Tell You - The Beatles
Run To The Hills - Iron Maiden
Run for Cover - The Leylines
Tell it like it is - Aaron Neville
Tell Me Why - The Beatles
Let me down easy-The stranglers
Don't let me down = The Beatles
Gid Tanner and His Skillet Lickers - Slow Buck Reel
Stomp and Buck Dance - The Crusaders
Hyena Stomp = Jelly Roll Morton
Bron-Y-Aur Stomp - Led Zeppelin
Winkle Picker Stomp = Earl Guest
Duke of Earl - New Addition
Sir Duke- Stevie Wonder
Pardon me Sir - Joe Cocker
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Show me - Joe Tex
Show me the way - Peter Frampton
