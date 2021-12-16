You don't want me no more - The Epitome of Sound
I don't mind - Buzzcocks
I am the Walrus - The Beatles
What do I get? = Buzzcocks
Get Back - The Beatles
Skin It Back - Little Feat
Back in the USSR - The Beatles
Back to Life (However Do You Want Me) - Soul II Soul
Life in a northern town - Dream Academy
Bring Me To Life - Evanescence
Bring it on home to me - Sam Cooke
Bring your daughter to the slaughter - Iron Maiden
Daughter of the Everglades = Rory Gallagher
