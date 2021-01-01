« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1457 1458 1459 1460 1461 [1462]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2132540 times)

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58440 on: Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊@xmas on Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Everything's Gone Green - New Order.

Green, Green Grass of Home - Tom Jones
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58441 on: Yesterday at 09:38:14 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 09:20:40 pm
Green, Green Grass of Home - Tom Jones
Home Is Where The Heart Is - Soft Cell.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58442 on: Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊@xmas on Yesterday at 09:38:14 pm
Home Is Where The Heart Is - Soft Cell.

Where did our love go? - Donnie Elbert
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58443 on: Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:48:59 pm
Where did our love go? - Donnie Elbert
Where Is My Mind - Pixies.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58444 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm
Where Is My Mind - Pixies.

Mind games - John Lennon
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58445 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm
Mind games - John Lennon
Games Without Frontiers - Peter Gabriel.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rubber soul

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58446 on: Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm
Games Without Frontiers - Peter Gabriel.

Kings of the Wild Frontier - Adam and the Ants
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58447 on: Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:01:33 pm
Kings of the Wild Frontier - Adam and the Ants

Kings and Queens - Aerosmith
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58448 on: Today at 12:22:37 am »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 11:06:18 pm
Kings and Queens - Aerosmith

From a Jack to a King - Ned Miller
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58449 on: Today at 12:37:46 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:22:37 am
From a Jack to a King - Ned Miller
Your Love Is King - Sade.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58450 on: Today at 11:01:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 12:37:46 am
Your Love Is King - Sade.

King for a day - Green Day
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58451 on: Today at 11:04:15 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 11:01:29 am
King for a day - Green Day

King for a Day - Thompson Twins
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58452 on: Today at 11:34:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:04:15 am
King for a Day - Thompson Twins
A Strange Day - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58453 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 11:34:16 am
A Strange Day - The Cure.

Goodbye Stranger - Supertramp
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,581
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58454 on: Today at 02:57:42 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:48:31 am
Goodbye Stranger - Supertramp
Hello, Goodbye - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58455 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 02:57:42 pm
Hello, Goodbye - The Beatles
Hello Again  Neil Diamond
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58456 on: Today at 04:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:38:35 pm
Hello Again  Neil Diamond

Alone again or - Love
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58457 on: Today at 04:54:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:51:41 pm
Alone again or - Love
Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O'Sullivan
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58458 on: Today at 05:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:54:31 pm
Alone Again (Naturally) - Gilbert O'Sullivan

Karate Boogaloo - Jerry 'O'
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,333
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58459 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:18:02 pm
Karate Boogaloo - Jerry 'O'
Back Off Boogaloo - Ringo Starr
Logged

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,888
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58460 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:35:04 pm
Back Off Boogaloo - Ringo Starr


Back Off Bitch - Guns N Roses
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • 27 years...
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58461 on: Today at 07:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 07:42:08 pm
Back Off Bitch - Guns N Roses
Queen Bitch - Bowie.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,888
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #58462 on: Today at 07:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 07:43:37 pm
Queen Bitch - Bowie.

Killer Queen - Queen
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1457 1458 1459 1460 1461 [1462]   Go Up
« previous next »
 