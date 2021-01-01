You Are In My Vision - Tubeway Army.
One Vision - Queen
Visions of China - Japan.
Turning Japanese - The Vapors
Japanese Boy - Aneka
The Exploding Boy - The Cure.
Wild eyed boy from freecloud -Bowie
20th Century Boy - T-rex
The Missing Boy - Durutti Column.
Golden boy-The stranglers
The Boy With The Arab Strap - Belle and Sebastian
The Only Living Boy In New York - Simon & Garfunkel
The Boy With the Thorn in His Side - Johnny Marr
Just the one (I've been looking for) - Johnny Taylor
One Of The Three - James
