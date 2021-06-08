The Day We Caught The Train - Ocean Colour Scene
She caught the Katy-The Blues Brothers
She Said - Longpigs
She's Like The Wind - Patrick Swayze
wild is the wind - david bowie (which is a cover btw)
Born to be wild - Steppenwolf
New Born - Muse
New Horizon - Section 25.
New Alphabet. Eels
My New Career - Japan.
A New Career in a New Town - Dave Bowie
New Thing From London Town - Gary Numan.
Even Better Than the Real Thing - U2
Better the Devil you know - Kylie Minogue
Getting Better - The Beatles
