Phil's Farm - Umphrey's McGee
I've got a brand new combine harvester - The Wurzels
Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag - Pigbag
What not even a word in common!!Papa Don't Preach - Madonna
Don't drop bombs - Liza Minelli
Bombs Away. Eels
Hands Away - Interpol.
Hands Across the World - R. "Cancelled" Kelly
Grace Kelly Blues. Eels
Golgotha Tenement Blues - Machines Of Loving Grace.
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again - Bob Dylan
Walking in Memphis - Cher
Walk on By - Stranglers
Down By The Water - PJ Harvey.
Waters of Nazareth - Justice
Love hurts - Nazareth
Hurts So Good - John Mellencamp
Good Times, Bad Times - Led Zeppelin
Bad Medicine Waltz - The Cult.
Waltsinblack-The stranglers
Waltz of the naked clowns. Eels
Send in the clowns - Judy Collins
We could send letters - Aztec Camera
I want you - Elvis Costello
Dreaming Of You - The Coral
Dreaming Of Me - Depeche Mode.
Female Of The Species - Space
Smell Of Female - The Cramps.
Smell the Glove - Spinal Tap
Hand in glove - The Smiths
The Hand That Feeds - Nine Inch Nails.
Number nine dream - John Lennon
Walking On A Dream - Empire Of The Sun
A Dream Within A Dream - The Beloved.
