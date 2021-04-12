Black steel in the hour of chaos. Public Enemy
Cash From Chaos - Sex Pistols.
Cash rules everything around me . Wu Tang clan
Everything's Gone Green - New Order
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Everything Is Everything - Lauryn Hill
Everythings going to be cool this Christmas. Eels
Everything In Its Right Place - Radiohead.
right here right now - fatboy slim
Leaving Here - Motorhead
The Leaving of Liverpool - The Dubliners
Leaving to zion-Black uhuru
Iron Lion Zion - Bob Marley and the Wailers
The Cheater - Bob Kuban and the In Men
The cheaters guide to your heart. Eels
Radio heart - Gary Numan.
Last days of my bitter heart. Eels
