The one and only - Chesney Hawkes
It's only make believe - Glen Campbell
I Don't Believe In You - Talk Talk.
Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
Millicent dont blame yourself. Eels
Why Don't We Do It In The Road - The Beatles
Why does it always rain on me? - Travis
November Rain - Guns N' Roses
I Wish It Would Rain - The Temptations
The Soft Rains Of April - Aha.
Soft Cell - Say hello, wave goodbye.
Hello, I love you - The Doors
I write the B sides. Eels
Love Shack - The B-52's
Als Vacation. Shack
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
I Call Your Name - The Beatles
Call Me - Blondie
me and a gun - tori amos
Don't take your guns to town - Johhny Cash
Happiness Is A Warm Gun - The Beatles
Shiny happy people - REM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Slippery People - Talking Heads
People are strange-The doors
Open the door to your heart - Darrell Banks
Head On The Door - The Cure.
On the ropes. Eels
Take On Me - A-ha
Take It Easy - The Eagles
Take it to the limit - Eagles
Take it and Run - the Dropkick Murphs
Run for home - Lindisfarne
Run For Your Life - The Beatles
Life - Des'ree
18 and Life - Skid Row
Love is life - Hot Chocolate.
Live is life - Opus
Life in a northern town - Dream Academy
Dogs life. Eels
I Want A Dog - Pet Shop Boys.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]