Jenny From The Block - Jennifer Lopez.
From Despair to Where - Manic Street Preachers
Where ever I lay my hat (that's my home) - Marvin Gaye
Hold on to your hat. Eels
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat - Bob Dylan
the bitterest pill - the jam
Head to Toe - Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam
sHead over Feet - Alanis Morrisette
Over You - Roxy Music.
Only You - Yazoo
Only the lonely - Roy Orbison
Only the good die young - Iron Maiden
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
In my younger days. Eels
Those Were The Days - Mary Hopkin.
A Perfect Day Elise - PJ Harvey
