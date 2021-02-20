Suede - Down
Down in the Tube Station at Midnight - The Jam
Two Minutes to Midnight - Iron Maiden
Midnight At The Lost And Found - Meat Loaf
Midnight man -Nick cave
Waiting For The Man - Velvet Underground.
Touch the hem of his garment - Sam Cooke
touch me (i want your body) - sam fox/thread
Touch like Angel of Death - Children of Bodom
Circus Of Death - Human League.
Paradise Circus - Massive Attack
Paradise- The stranglers
Just like Paradise - David Lee Roth
Dream Some Paradise - Intastella
The trouble with dreams. Eels
Dreams Are Real - The Cure.
Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
Even better than the real thing -U2
Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Queen
Crazy Crazy Nights - KISS
Crazy Horses - Osmonds.
The Horse - Cliff Noble
horses - patti smith
They shoot horses don't they? - Racing cars
Swimming horses-Siouxsie and the banshees
Nightswimming - REM
All Night Long (All Night) Lionel Richie
The Long and Winding Road - The Beatles
Road to Nowhere - Talking Heads
Nowhere Man - The Beatles
Street Fighting Man - Rolling Stones
The Man - The Killers
Man at c&A -The specials
What is a man? - Four Tops
Man of the world - Fleetwood Mac
The Man Who Sold the World - David Bowie
World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode.
Eyes of the World - Grateful Dead
