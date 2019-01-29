Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? - The Rolling Stones
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Have Mercy - The Mighty Diamonds
We Have A Technical - Tubeway Army.
we too are one - eurthymics
Baby I love you - The Ramones
How to find true love and happiness in the present day-The stranglers.
True Happiness This Way Lies - The The.
Something in the Way - Nirvana
My Way - Sid Vicious
Always Your Way - My Vitriol.
