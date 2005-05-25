« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1377 1378 1379 1380 1381 [1382]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1848669 times)

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55240 on: November 23, 2020, 10:50:09 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on November 23, 2020, 06:43:48 PM
Take me to the river-Talking heads

Big River - Johnny Cash
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55241 on: November 24, 2020, 03:02:21 AM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on November 23, 2020, 10:50:09 PM
Big River - Johnny Cash
Riverflow - The Levellers
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55242 on: November 24, 2020, 10:14:37 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 24, 2020, 03:02:21 AM
Riverflow - The Levellers

Running In The Family - Level 42
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55243 on: November 24, 2020, 01:44:16 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 24, 2020, 10:14:37 AM
Running In The Family - Level 42

Running With the Devil - Van Halen
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55244 on: November 24, 2020, 01:59:21 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on November 24, 2020, 01:44:16 PM
Running With the Devil - Van Halen

awesome track and RIP Eddie

Running To Stand Still - U2

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55245 on: November 24, 2020, 07:05:45 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 24, 2020, 01:59:21 PM
awesome track and RIP Eddie

Running To Stand Still - U2



Time Stand Still - Rush
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55246 on: November 24, 2020, 07:27:36 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on November 24, 2020, 07:05:45 PM
Time Stand Still - Rush
Night time-Killing joke
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,801
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55247 on: November 24, 2020, 08:22:03 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on November 24, 2020, 07:27:36 PM
Night time-Killing joke

Night Moves - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55248 on: November 24, 2020, 08:38:48 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 24, 2020, 08:22:03 PM
Night Moves - Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

Night Goat - The Melvins.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,886
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55249 on: November 24, 2020, 09:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on November 24, 2020, 08:38:48 PM
Night Goat - The Melvins.
Fireworks Night - New Model Army
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55250 on: November 24, 2020, 09:40:55 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November 24, 2020, 09:10:29 PM
Fireworks Night - New Model Army
Tonight's The Kind Of Night - Noah And The Whale
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55251 on: November 24, 2020, 10:25:03 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on November 24, 2020, 09:40:55 PM
Tonight's The Kind Of Night - Noah And The Whale

One More Saturday Night - Grateful Dead
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,388
    • @hartejack
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55252 on: November 24, 2020, 10:36:24 PM »
Once More With Feeling - The Cooper Temple Clause
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,301
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55253 on: Yesterday at 10:33:16 AM »
Quote from: jackh on November 24, 2020, 10:36:24 PM
Once More With Feeling - The Cooper Temple Clause
I've Got A Feeling - The Beatles
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,598
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55254 on: Yesterday at 01:19:06 PM »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 10:33:16 AM
I've Got A Feeling - The Beatles
You've Lost That Loving Feeling - Human League.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • boys pen to kop to road end to armchair
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55255 on: Yesterday at 07:02:01 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:19:06 PM
You've Lost That Loving Feeling - Human League.
Lost and found-Bunneymen
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
  • 6 times and counting
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55256 on: Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:02:01 PM
Lost and found-Bunneymen

Lost Weekend - Lloyd Cole and The Commotions
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,598
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55257 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 PM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Yesterday at 08:31:14 PM
Lost Weekend - Lloyd Cole and The Commotions
Last Exit For The Lost - Fields of the Nephilim.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55258 on: Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:25:26 PM
Last Exit For The Lost - Fields of the Nephilim.
Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,598
  • BAGs
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #55259 on: Today at 12:04:11 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM
Last Train To Clarksville - The Monkees
Night Train - Visage.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 1377 1378 1379 1380 1381 [1382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 