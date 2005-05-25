Hard Luck Woman - Kiss......
Lucky Man - The Verve
ah one of my favourite songs of all timeLucky - Radiohead
Lucky Number - Lene Lovich.
Back off Boogaloo - Ringo Starr
Fuck off - Kid Rock ft Eminem
The Ballad of Billy The Kid - Billy Joel
That's the way God planned it - Billy Preston
Dear God - Rico.
God Hates a Coward - Tomahawk.
Coward of the County - Kenny Rogers
Boys from the county hell-The pogues
Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
Here come cowboys-The psychedelic furs
Cowboys and Angels - George Michael.
Angel From Montgomery - John Prine
24 minutes from Tulse Hill - Carter USM
The Fool on the Hill - The Beatles
Running up that hill - Placebo. (One of the best cover versions ever).
Forever Running - B-Movie.
Forever Lost - Magic Numbers
Forever Yellow Skies - The Cranberries
Fire Flies And Empty Skies - God Is An Astronaut.
Fire In Babylon - Sinead O'Connor
Spaceman - Babylon Zoo
A Spaceman Came Travelling - Chris de Burgh.
Travelling Without Moving - Jamiroquai
Moving - Supergrass.
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.
Move On Up - Curtis Mayfield
Night of Fear - The Move
Fear of the Dark - Iron Maiden
Dark Star - Grateful Dead
Suicide By Star - God Is An Astronaut.
Suicide Is Painless - Manic Street Preachers
Suicide Solution - Ozzy Osbourne
World Wide Suicide - Pearl Jam
Wide Open Space - Mansun.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.94]