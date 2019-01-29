« previous next »
Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 1828675 times)

Online JasonF

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54920 on: Yesterday at 01:32:59 AM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 01:19:48 AM
No One Remembers Song Titles Anyway - Jake & the Jellyfish
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54921 on: Yesterday at 02:24:25 AM »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:32:59 AM
Do You Remember Rock 'n' Roll Radio? - Ramones
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54922 on: Yesterday at 04:54:18 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 02:24:25 AM
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Half man half machine - Goldie lookin chain.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54923 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 AM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:54:18 AM
Half man half machine - Goldie lookin chain.

Chain gang - Sam Cooke
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54924 on: Yesterday at 06:34:32 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:38:16 AM
Chain gang - Sam Cooke
I Love A Man In a Uniform - Gang Of Four.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54925 on: Yesterday at 06:45:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:34:32 PM
I Love A Man In a Uniform - Gang Of Four.

man I feel like a woman - Shania Twain

(sorry to tarnish the thread with this one)

Offline joe buck

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54926 on: Yesterday at 07:08:25 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:45:59 PM
man I feel like a woman - Shania Twain

(sorry to tarnish the thread with this one)


Garbage man - The cramps
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54927 on: Yesterday at 07:43:39 PM »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:08:25 PM
Garbage man - The cramps
Electric Man - Mansun.
Offline Dingus

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54928 on: Yesterday at 07:46:06 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:43:39 PM
Electric Man - Mansun.
Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
Online JasonF

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54929 on: Yesterday at 07:56:27 PM »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 07:46:06 PM
Electric Avenue - Eddy Grant
Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54930 on: Today at 12:30:49 AM »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:56:27 PM
Where The Streets Have No Name - U2
Fascination Street - The Cure.
Online rubber soul

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54931 on: Today at 01:28:22 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:30:49 AM
Fascination Street - The Cure.
Sons and Fascination - Simple Minds
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54932 on: Today at 01:42:43 AM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 01:28:22 AM
Sons and Fascination - Simple Minds
Sons Of Pioneers - Japan.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54933 on: Today at 09:46:09 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:42:43 AM
Sons Of Pioneers - Japan.

Son of Hickory Holler's Tramp - OC Smith
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54934 on: Today at 10:21:48 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:46:09 AM
Son of Hickory Holler's Tramp - OC Smith
More life in a tramps vest - Stereophonics.
Offline Salty Dog

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54935 on: Today at 02:49:05 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:21:48 AM
More life in a tramps vest - Stereophonics.

18 and Life - Skid Row
Offline Shite Name

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54936 on: Today at 05:29:35 PM »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 02:49:05 PM
18 and Life - Skid Row

Its My Life - Talk Talk.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54937 on: Today at 07:40:27 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on Today at 05:29:35 PM
Its My Life - Talk Talk.

Life is but nothing - Chris Farlowe.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #54938 on: Today at 08:42:24 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:40:27 PM
Life is but nothing - Chris Farlowe.
Nothingman - Pearl Jam.
