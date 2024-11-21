Toast for my tea
HURRAH FOR ROBS TEA. RAISE YOUR GLASSES PLEASE EVERYBODY!!
Youre gonna turn into a bag of crips if ya not careful
Thats what the C stands for.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
John Chicken?
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
You don't tamper with Baked Beans.
very fair comment and yesterday I would have said the same thing. My sister, who's a wrong un, bought 2 tins. I had a taste and thought wow then would go great on a jacket potato.
Fair enough, after the Guinness flavoured crisps in the other thread I think I have got way more sensitive with my food now.
These on a jacket spudDont knock it till you tried it
John C, I guess - hes a crisp weirdo
Yeah, that sounds boss. Had curried beans on jacket spud before. Boss. Chippy curry on a battered fish is boss an allUsed to always mix brown sauce in with baked beans. Lovely
Oh yeah, have to get some of those
Another one I like. Cold beans in the fridge and a stick of celery. Fucking gorgeousUse the celery like a spoon. Aces
Crosby Nick never fails.
Like a savoury 99.Ive said this before and Im doubling down on it. Some of you lot must fucking stink.
Haha Cup OBeans never missed a days poo in my life. Eat loadsa fruit n veg like all the time. Arse doesnt smell really. Wont get me with an ale house arse. Fucking hell from the pubs to matches an working the markets theres some sweaty bastards aboot. Like theyve stuck their boil filled fat anus in a quagmire
Last night I had a bag of Coop pigs in blanket crisps (or as Tepid would say piggies in blankys).
My worst experience was the IOM TT in 89, camping with our kid - he was on Guinness and Dry Roasted Peanuts one night, I woke up the next morning, choked, crawled to the tent door and fell out gasping for air. If anyone had lit a match we'd have landed back home.
Piggies Ive had them, theyre like a shit version of smokey bacon.
Hahaha we were all round our mates in high park, just having beers an a smoke getting ready to go to a gig when my mate John goes 'Eyar watch'. he then Pulls his legs back over his shoulders as hes lying down then does a fucking rasper an lights it. It actually lit up up an shot back up his arse. He screamed like a fucking bird and we were all pissing ourselves. Soft twat had these thin cargo shorts on. Never heard a fella sound so feminine
