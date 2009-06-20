« previous next »
What did you last have to eat?

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #280 on: November 13, 2024, 10:20:51 pm »
If ya dont do the voice tellin that joke ya a fucking fraud ;D
RedDeadRejection

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #281 on: November 13, 2024, 10:36:33 pm »
There been a "yer ma" joke yet?
Statto Red

Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #282 on: November 13, 2024, 10:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 10, 2024, 12:03:21 am
A bloke starts his new job at the zoo and is given three tasks    on his first day at the zoo he was walking past the aviary when he saw a beautiful finch. He reached into the cage and catches the bird to give it a stroke. And as he does the bird pecked at him repeatedly.  So to show who is boss, he beats it to death with a spade. Realising his employer won't be best pleased he disposes of the bird by feeding it to the lions, as lions will eat anything.

Moving on to the second job of clearing out the chimp house, he is attacked by the chimps who pelt him with coconuts. He swipes at two chimps with a spade killing them both. What can he do? Feed them to the lions, he says to himself, because lions eat anything, and hurls the corpses into the lion enclosure.

He moves on to the last job which is to collect honey from the South American Bees. As soon as he starts he is attacked by the bees. He grabs the spade and smashes the bees to a pulp. By now he knows what to do and shovels them into the lions cage because lions eat anything.

Later that day a new lion arrives at the zoo. He wanders up to another lion whos lived there for a while and says What's the food like here?".  The other lion says: "Absolutely brilliant. Today we had Finch, Chimps with Mushy Bees.

Kin hell. :lmao :
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #283 on: November 13, 2024, 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November 13, 2024, 10:17:11 pm
Talkin of Coconuts......

Bloke goes to see a Geordie doctor. He says "doctor me armpits smell of coconuts" the doctor says "well they're bounty pet".

Ya gorra do the voice ;D

 ;D
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #284 on: November 14, 2024, 04:29:45 pm »
Burger which i made myself, potato scallops & salad, with added burger sauce. :lickin
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #285 on: November 14, 2024, 04:30:27 pm »
A couple of handfuls of Brazil and Walnuts
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #286 on: November 15, 2024, 11:12:12 am »
Really nice but simple pasta dish. Cheap meat balls about to go out of date, peppers and oninons all in a pan, then pasta sauce and cooked string pasta dumped on top.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #287 on: November 15, 2024, 11:19:34 am »
Toast and a Starbar for pudding washed down with a cup of tea.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #288 on: November 15, 2024, 11:23:14 am »
Low fat Greek yoghurt, mixed berries, ground flaxseeds/almonds/brazil nuts/walnuts, protein powder and rolled oats all mixed together
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #289 on: November 15, 2024, 03:13:31 pm »
Chocolatey chocolate digestive (the one with the chocolate biscuit) dipped in a brew (Lancashire tea, spoonful of honey, gold top milk from a local farm.)
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #290 on: November 15, 2024, 10:23:27 pm »
Prawn cocktail crisps
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #291 on: November 16, 2024, 10:31:35 am »
Double bacon, double egg, double sausage, beans, 3 black pudding, 2 rounds of toast, with added HP brown sauce. :lickin

I don't drink tea or coffee, but i have a cold bottle of diet coke to wash it down with.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #292 on: November 16, 2024, 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 16, 2024, 10:31:35 am
Double bacon, double egg, double sausage, beans, 3 black pudding, 2 rounds of toast, with added HP brown sauce. :lickin

I don't drink tea or coffee, but i have a cold bottle of diet coke to wash it down with.

gotta keep an eye on those calories
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #293 on: November 16, 2024, 12:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 16, 2024, 10:31:35 am
Double bacon, double egg, double sausage, beans, 3 black pudding, 2 rounds of toast, with added HP brown sauce. :lickin

I don't drink tea or coffee, but i have a cold bottle of diet coke to wash it down with.

Calories for the day in one meal ;D
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #294 on: November 16, 2024, 01:03:09 pm »
Double Decker. Whole one
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #295 on: November 16, 2024, 01:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 16, 2024, 10:31:35 am
Double bacon, double egg, double sausage, beans, 3 black pudding, 2 rounds of toast, with added HP brown sauce. :lickin

I don't drink tea or coffee, but i have a cold bottle of diet coke to wash it down with.

2 Black Pudding, 3 bacon, 1 egg, toast, coffee. No sauce.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #296 on: November 16, 2024, 01:36:26 pm »
Slice of Gala Pie.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #297 on: November 16, 2024, 06:11:22 pm »
Some almond butter and turkey breast.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #298 on: November 16, 2024, 06:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 16, 2024, 01:22:16 pm
2 Black Pudding, 3 bacon, 1 egg, toast, coffee. No sauce.

What happened to the Sausage ?
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #299 on: November 16, 2024, 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 16, 2024, 06:13:10 pm
What happened to the Sausage ?
Capon ate it.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #300 on: November 17, 2024, 09:45:19 am »
Full Chinese, including crispy duck pancakes
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #301 on: November 17, 2024, 10:22:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on November 17, 2024, 09:45:19 am
Full Chinese, including crispy duck pancakes

Thats an unpopular opinion.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #302 on: November 18, 2024, 02:06:03 am »
A Flake.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #303 on: November 18, 2024, 10:58:46 am »
Mixed veggy with tomato puree base.
Cooked with Indian spices.
Eating it with Naan and potato chips on the side.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #304 on: November 18, 2024, 12:47:05 pm »
Chicken barm
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #305 on: November 18, 2024, 03:37:20 pm »
Chicken breast, stir fry (Bean shoots, mushrooms, cashew nuts, tomato, onion soy sauce n garlic) an a protein shake
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #306 on: November 18, 2024, 04:11:07 pm »
Grilled Lamb Chops
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #307 on: November 19, 2024, 11:13:38 am »
Holland's mince & onion pudding, M&S mixed veg pot with extra salted butter and thick gravy. Last night's tea, haven't eaten today yet.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #308 on: November 19, 2024, 11:16:01 am »
Half a banana
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #309 on: November 19, 2024, 07:45:04 pm »
Toblerone cheesecake.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #310 on: November 19, 2024, 07:54:34 pm »
Sausages, cheesey leek mash and onion gravy
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #311 on: November 19, 2024, 08:04:37 pm »
Ribeye steak, chips and fried mushrooms.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #312 on: November 19, 2024, 09:50:01 pm »
Cottage pie that the missus made for tea.

Just about to have some toast and jam.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #313 on: November 19, 2024, 10:08:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 14, 2024, 04:30:27 pm
A couple of handfuls of Brazil and Walnuts

We have a walnut tree in the common back garden. It's so good! The rest of the area is a bit depressing but eating walnuts that you gather yourself is quite a luxury.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #314 on: Yesterday at 07:18:25 pm »
An amazing home made Beef Borginon in a slow cooker. Cheap meat from the store that was about to go out of date. An entire bottle of wine, bumnch of spices, the fancy little onions and fried off some bacon before hand as a base. Will last for several meals.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #315 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm »
Chicken Risotto in the local Italian. Just drinking a Baileys now
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #316 on: Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm »
A creamy salmon, asparagus and petit pois pasta dish I made. It's a favourite in our house.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #317 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
Bacon and egg toastie.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #318 on: Today at 04:56:06 pm »
Pork chops, salt and pepper fries and baked beans
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #319 on
« Reply #319 on: Today at 05:01:24 pm »
Minted lamb grills with chips, garlic mushrooms, salad, with added yogurt & mint sauce.
