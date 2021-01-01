« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: What did you last have to eat?  (Read 3130 times)

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm »
Some leftover minced lamb with spices that I made for stuffed peppers yesterday, with leftover sauteed potatoes.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,541
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:03:33 pm »
Gammon and Chicken Roast    :lickin
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,703
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm »
Bajan fishcakes for dinner
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:27:08 pm
Bajan fishcakes for dinner

Not a euphemism I hope.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,140
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 07:18:08 pm »
Celery an Hummus
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,973
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 07:27:45 pm »
Just had a very nice lamb masala I cooked. Took 4 hours like but it was lovely
Real depth and balance of flavours  even though I missed out the fenugreek by mistake!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,703
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
Not a euphemism I hope.

Get yer mind out of the gutter ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,140
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 06:36:50 pm
Not a euphemism I hope.
ooh, I don't really know
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,126
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:31:09 pm »
A whole bag of Whamtastics
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,911
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:34:31 pm »
Giraffe
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 08:22:40 pm
ooh, I don't really know

Ive no idea which newsagents assistant originally said that.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,140
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 08:44:48 pm
Ive no idea which newsagents assistant originally said that.
;D Xx
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:49:19 pm »
Pork chop, new potatoes & roasted vegetables.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,126
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:20:50 am »
Half a double decker
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:28:11 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:20:50 am
Half a double decker

Lightweight.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,158
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:33:37 am »
Peking duck and rice.
Loved it.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:44:13 am »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,381
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:55:40 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 12:59:31 pm
Bump. Didnt want to open a new thread.

My lunch today was the famous schnitzel burger from an Imbiss close to work. Must say I loved it. Never had it before.
Came with a generous side of wedges as well. Calorie bomb and filling.

German fast food doesn't get near enough love. It'd be perfect for over here instead of the endless trundle of beige pasties, sandwiches, pretend sushi all for a low low £5 meal deal!

Yorma's is great and I reckon Le Crobag would make millions over here. We also seriously lack fast seafood - I would make Nordsee my number 1 if it opened over here.

Anyway, a piece of buttered brown toast because that's why my 11-month-old was having for breakfast as well.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,126
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
  • JFT 97
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #99 on: Today at 10:05:07 am »
Ham, cheese and tomato omelette.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,615
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #100 on: Today at 10:11:13 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:01:32 am
:) trying to cut down

I can't relate to anyone who could stop at half way through eating any sort of sweet item.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,140
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:15:19 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:01:32 am
:) trying to cut down
Fucking hell, bet the pounds are just dropping off ya not eating that half a Double decker :lmao

Youll be going from Rik Waller to Tom Hanks in Cast Away in no time with them savings. Its like youre vanishing before my very eyes   ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,140
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #102 on: Today at 10:15:59 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:05:07 am
Ham, cheese and tomato omelette.
Had the same last night but with onions and mushrooms

Onions and mushrooms are my neighbours. They came round for tea
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,878
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:39:27 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:15:59 am
Had the same last night but with onions and mushrooms

Onions and mushrooms are my neighbours. They came round for tea

You are Bob Mortimer and I claim my 5 rupees.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Bag of beef flavoured McCoys and a cough sweet
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #105 on: Today at 11:05:37 am »
SFC popcorn chicken.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,140
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #106 on: Today at 11:09:36 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:39:27 am
You are Bob Mortimer and I claim my 5 rupees.
;D
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,503
  • Scrubbers
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #107 on: Today at 11:12:39 am »
Prawn Crackers when i got to work this morning. 
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #108 on: Today at 11:12:58 am »
Turkey bacon and vegetarian black pudding
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,703
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #109 on: Today at 11:31:00 am »
@Elmo

Currywurst from an imbiss in Berlin is one of the best experiences I've had of take away food
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • From doubters to believers - Klopp 2015
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,158
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #110 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:55:40 am
German fast food doesn't get near enough love. It'd be perfect for over here instead of the endless trundle of beige pasties, sandwiches, pretend sushi all for a low low £5 meal deal!

Yorma's is great and I reckon Le Crobag would make millions over here. We also seriously lack fast seafood - I would make Nordsee my number 1 if it opened over here.

Funnily, people only think of Döner and Shawarmas when they think of a quick bite here in Germany. Cant blame them to be honest.

But German food, is very underrated and if you do have time to search for local gems, they are damn near cheap and filling. Any local imbiss serving you lunch will set you back 6-10 euros at max. And thats in this economic climate. They come with fries or wedges. Cola would be extra.

I will get more photos of the foods from our local imbiss whenever I eat them. And I do frequent them once a week.

Yorma and Le Crobag are more like bakery but they do sell some quick bites for the journey. I love the fried chicken burger and tomato mozarella panini from Yormas. ;)
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:22:43 pm »
Cottage Pie with Skirlie and vegetables.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,573
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Handful of raisins.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,126
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:11:13 am
I can't relate to anyone who could stop at half way through eating any sort of sweet item.
I ate a whole Crunchie this afternoon of that makes you feel better
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,541
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:29:24 pm »
A Tangerine.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,503
  • Scrubbers
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:39:59 pm »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,703
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #116 on: Today at 05:24:40 pm »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,043
Re: What did you last have to eat?
« Reply #117 on: Today at 06:03:38 pm »
A packet of Haribo
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 