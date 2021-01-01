German fast food doesn't get near enough love. It'd be perfect for over here instead of the endless trundle of beige pasties, sandwiches, pretend sushi all for a low low £5 meal deal!



Yorma's is great and I reckon Le Crobag would make millions over here. We also seriously lack fast seafood - I would make Nordsee my number 1 if it opened over here.



Funnily, people only think of Döner and Shawarmas when they think of a quick bite here in Germany. Cant blame them to be honest.But German food, is very underrated and if you do have time to search for local gems, they are damn near cheap and filling. Any local imbiss serving you lunch will set you back 6-10 euros at max. And thats in this economic climate. They come with fries or wedges. Cola would be extra.I will get more photos of the foods from our local imbiss whenever I eat them. And I do frequent them once a week.Yorma and Le Crobag are more like bakery but they do sell some quick bites for the journey. I love the fried chicken burger and tomato mozarella panini from Yormas.