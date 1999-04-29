« previous next »
Author Topic: Television buying

Re: Television buying
« Reply #5560 on: November 23, 2022, 09:10:50 pm »
Any good LG TV offers for Black Friday? Looking for one for bedroom. Not more than 47'.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5561 on: November 27, 2022, 11:02:30 pm »
are Hisense tvs ok?  im looking to get a second tv for bedroom.

looking at a hisense one v a toshiba. both 43 inch 4k hdr.  300 for the hisense or 320 for toshiba

the hisense one is a good offer but the fact the company is chinese state owned puts me off a bit.

Re: Television buying
« Reply #5562 on: November 27, 2022, 11:45:55 pm »
actually its a no brainer. went with the Toshiba. cant purchase a produce from a company owned by the Chinese government no matter how good of a bargain it is. Also, a sponsor of the world cup. The Toshiba will do me fine.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5563 on: November 28, 2022, 05:06:01 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on November 27, 2022, 11:45:55 pm
actually its a no brainer. went with the Toshiba. cant purchase a produce from a company owned by the Chinese government no matter how good of a bargain it is. Also, a sponsor of the world cup. The Toshiba will do me fine.

Nice. And honestly most TVs have gotten so good now you can't really go wrong
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5564 on: November 28, 2022, 05:37:18 am »
I brought a 65 inch Toshiba 2 years ago for £430 & it's been great, & good value, for anyone on a budget
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5565 on: November 30, 2022, 07:21:20 pm »
Got me a 65inch LG OLED C2 from Costco the week leading up to Black Friday. My previous TV is a Sony from 2009! Safe to say I've noticed the difference 😂
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5566 on: November 30, 2022, 07:26:04 pm »
The LG OLEDs are incredible. Ive got the 65 C1 and the picture is exceptional
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5567 on: December 14, 2022, 01:48:25 pm »
What's the best value 120hz 4k TV at the moment? Seen a Hisense one floating around for £450....
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5568 on: January 23, 2023, 10:36:00 pm »
My lad wants a 75 inch telly, whats the best deal presently for a decent model?
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5569 on: January 23, 2023, 10:50:01 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 23, 2023, 10:36:00 pm
My lad wants a 75 inch telly, whats the best deal presently for a decent model?


Whats the max hes looking to spend John? If he can find one he likes he should see if Richer Sounds (or John Lewis) have it and will price match as they offer a better warranty
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5570 on: January 23, 2023, 10:54:35 pm »
£1500 I think.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5571 on: January 23, 2023, 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 23, 2023, 10:54:35 pm
£1500 I think.
Whats he mainly going to use it for? TV, Films, sport, gaming, bit of everything?
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5572 on: January 23, 2023, 11:01:03 pm »
TV and deffo gaming :)
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5573 on: January 23, 2023, 11:37:57 pm »
https://www.johnlewis.com/samsung-qe75q65b-2022-qled-hdr-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-75-inch-with-tvplus-freesat-hd-titan-grey/p6250132

This may be one of the better 75in tvs just under that price.

This is a better tv from Samsung but its just outside that price range

https://www.johnlewis.com/samsung-qe75q80b-2022-qled-hdr-1500-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-75-inch-with-tvplus-freesat-hd-dolby-atmos-black/p6195851

The LG C2 is probably one of the best all rounders and scores highly for gaming but hed either need to spend more or drop the tv size
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5574 on: January 24, 2023, 07:34:25 am »
Thanks Duvva mate, appreciated.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5575 on: January 24, 2023, 09:49:11 am »
If you know anyone with access to the employee or student discount site you make be able to get that price down

The QE75Q65B is £1,199.20
The QE75Q80B is £1,259.25

Re: Television buying
« Reply #5576 on: January 24, 2023, 10:23:05 am »
Can often get some good savings on the employee/student discount site. Just be aware that anything bought off there only has a 12 month warranty and not the usual 5 years. It seems to let you register for the 5 year warranty, but people have been caught out with this in the past when trying to make a claim after 12 months as they check your point of purchase when making the claim.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5577 on: February 3, 2023, 11:15:38 pm »
Anyone else experienced crackling and popping sounds from their TV? The C2 in the living room is fine but the C2 in my bedroom has recently started to making popping and crackling noises. Only had it about 2 months so far.

I've done a bit of digging and read it's not much to worry about and it's to do with the plastic expanding with different temperatures. Just wondering if anyone else has experienced this sort of thing?
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5578 on: February 4, 2023, 03:43:56 am »
At no point would I entertain the idea of listening to a £1k+ TV through it's own tinny, tiny speakers.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5579 on: February 4, 2023, 06:00:48 am »
Quote from: F-T-9 on February  3, 2023, 11:15:38 pm
Anyone else experienced crackling and popping sounds from their TV? The C2 in the living room is fine but the C2 in my bedroom has recently started to making popping and crackling noises. Only had it about 2 months so far.

I've done a bit of digging and read it's not much to worry about and it's to do with the plastic expanding with different temperatures. Just wondering if anyone else has experienced this sort of thing?

Yep the CX does this once in a while too. Had it for over 2 years now, hasn't caused any actual issues at all
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5580 on: February 4, 2023, 10:19:24 am »
Something I learned about all the LG OLED flagship models this week - they only have 10/100 Ethernet ports. Seems a bit stingy on a TV that cost me £1400. I know that 4K UHD streaming is only about 30Mbps but in terms of file transfers or software downloads it just seems a bit naff!
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5581 on: February 4, 2023, 11:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on February  4, 2023, 10:19:24 am
Something I learned about all the LG OLED flagship models this week - they only have 10/100 Ethernet ports. Seems a bit stingy on a TV that cost me £1400. I know that 4K UHD streaming is only about 30Mbps but in terms of file transfers or software downloads it just seems a bit naff!

I think most TVs just have a 100mbps Ethernet port. Like you say most 4K streaming services only require around 30mbps and a lot of people will just use the Wi-Fi on the TV anyway. Only a very tiny minority of users would make use of a gigabit port on the TV, so its probably a cost saving exercise for the TV manufactures.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5582 on: February 5, 2023, 01:36:17 pm »
I've been working from home for a while and my office had an old 22" FHD TV in there and I found that I'd started to use it again. To be honest it was many being used for the radio on Freesat but I'd also have it on TV when there was cricket or golf on or for bargin hunt / news at lunch time. Anyway the picture quality and size was beginning to irritate me and the TV didn't support CEC which is something I use alot with my freeview / sat TV boxes. I decided to upgrade to a 32" FHD TV which needed a centre stand as the TV is in the corner of a table and went for this Toshiba from John Lewis with the 5 year guarantee:- 

https://www.johnlewis.com/toshiba-32lk3c63db-2022-led-hdr-full-hd-1080p-smart-tv-32-inch-with-freeview-play-black/p109526030?s_ppc=2dx92700070984466761_mixed_technology_BAU&tmad=c&tmcampid=2&gclid=CjwKCAiAxP2eBhBiEiwA5puhNQihlLmFEoNc0jh-HYU7OtMFmrpXMv_PAY-SWOHRdojMibvhX2dHjRoCQMIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

It is £10 cheaper at Currys but I refuse to do business with them and always prefer to use John Lewis if I can. However it should be noted that John Lewis have dropped the 'never knowingly undersold' policy and you no longer get free returns unless the item is actually faulty, it looks like its about £30 to send something like a TV back. Richer Sounds didn't do this model and I didn't see an obvious contender there, I do tend to prefer Samsung or Panasonic TVs but the Samsung was eliminated do to those stupid stands that they now fit and the Panasonic on price - an extra £90.

The picture quality is decent but nowhere near as good as the two 32" FHD Samsung's I have which are quite old now but I don't think they were particularly cheap. My 47" Panasonic is in a different league again but I think that was about £600 at the time albeit nine years ago. When setting up a TV I do spend an awful lot of time tuning the picture, people always comment how crisp and clear the picture is on my Panasonic, the panel seems to provide incredible depth too. Tuning this Toshiba however has been a complete nightmare, I simply cannot get the colour blend right. I've ended up setting it to 'game' mode which is acceptable and I'll probably have another look when I've got more time to fart about. This also uncovered a problem in that because I'm using a Sat / TV box via an HDMI input I cannot access the TV menu when CEC is enabled so there's some compatibilty issue between the two. I can disable CEC and get to the picture menu to tune the TV so I'll live with it as it is very rare that I'd look at that menu once everything is calibrated.

I'm reading of a major issue with this TV in that when using it in standard TV mode whilst connected to the internet it will ask you to setup Alexa every time the TV is switched on, I guess this happens until you sign in and then apparently it can be disabled. Now because I'm using a Sat / TV box I don't use the integrated TV tuner or the Smart TV facilities so I have the internet connection switched off meaning that I don't get the warning notification. I also don't want a TV with listening facilities in an office where I make business calls. For Smart TV functionality, I have a single Firestick plugged into a TV distribution amplifier, the signal is distributed around the house and appears on each TV as a seperate custom TV channel and I use the Firestick app on my phone for the remote control. It gives me access to all the Smart apps plus my IPTV subscription (Custom app) from any TV without having to use the integrated Smart TV feature which vary in their offerings depending upon the manufacturer. I also find that the TV manufacturers don't keep the apps up to date and if you have an older TV, you have no chance.   

Overall this TV has been a decent purchase for the amount that I've paid for it and how I'm using it, certainly much better than the one it replaced. The sound is very good epecially when using it in radio mode and I'm sure I'll be able to get a better picture calibration result given more time.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5583 on: February 5, 2023, 06:08:53 pm »
You don't have to have the alexa turned on mate,just skip the setup process when you first set it up or try going to settings --> System & there should be an option to turn it off.

Doubt they could legally make you sign in to be honest.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5584 on: February 5, 2023, 09:15:26 pm »
Bought a 55" TCL for the man cave. Android and a great pic on the 4k footy on my iptv for less than £300 so recommended cheap telly.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5585 on: February 5, 2023, 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  5, 2023, 06:08:53 pm
You don't have to have the alexa turned on mate,just skip the setup process when you first set it up or try going to settings --> System & there should be an option to turn it off.

Doubt they could legally make you sign in to be honest.

You can't skip it, its been confirmed by Toshiba. You don't get the option to disable it until its actually setup! I doubt they care about any legal responsiblity, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon have too much power and legal muscle to worry about anything as trivial as customer rights.

https://www.avforums.com/threads/annoying-pop-up-when-i-switch-on.2394885/
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5586 on: March 4, 2023, 02:36:32 pm »
Can anyone personally recommend a compact budget sound bar they actually have at home themselves please?

Got some vouchers I can use at John Lewis or Argos and fancy a little sound boost for my Samsung Q90T.

Only after something around 100 quid but will go a little higher if needed.

cheers :wave
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5587 on: March 5, 2023, 12:03:19 am »
Bought an LG sound bar about 5 years ago, cost about £125. It has a separate sub woofer and the actual bar itself. Got the bar behind the TV out of sight and the sub on the floor next to the TV unit...well worth the money and, touch wood...no issues at all.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5588 on: March 6, 2023, 10:21:57 am »
Quote from: pazcom on March  5, 2023, 12:03:19 am
Bought an LG sound bar about 5 years ago, cost about £125. It has a separate sub woofer and the actual bar itself. Got the bar behind the TV out of sight and the sub on the floor next to the TV unit...well worth the money and, touch wood...no issues at all.

Cheers mate.  Been looking at some 2.0ch units.  I am not too fussed about a separate sub-woofer at the moment  I appreciate you get the much deeper base and stuff with a SW, but I don't want extra clutter around the TV.  I am more interested in getting clearer dialogue on the TV shows I watch.  Getting older you see and the arl hearing isn't what it was :)

One thing I am thinking though.  I may shell out on the extra cash to get one with a HDMI port so I can connect it to the HDMI ARC port on my TV.  Obviously this is an extra cable I wouldn't have with Bluetooth but I believe the sound quality through HDMI ARC is far superior than just Bluetooth.

Can anyone confirm or deny this?

cheers
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5589 on: March 6, 2023, 10:58:12 am »
HDMI will give a better audio experience than Bluetooth definitely.

The Q90T will have Optical out on the TV, so a soundbar with Optical in can be used as well. You won't see any difference between HDMI and Optical in terms of sound quality.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5590 on: March 6, 2023, 11:13:34 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March  6, 2023, 10:58:12 am
HDMI will give a better audio experience than Bluetooth definitely.

The Q90T will have Optical out on the TV, so a soundbar with Optical in can be used as well. You won't see any difference between HDMI and Optical in terms of sound quality.

Thanks for confirming Graeme.  Yes, just read the same actually.  Unless you are deploying some real high end audio equipment (which I am not) then the difference between HDMI and Optical is virtually unrecognizable.

I've ordered the Samsung HW-T400 2.0ch and an Optical cable to go with it (tight bastards don't include a cable with the unit). £100 total.  I can always add a separate SW in the future.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5591 on: March 7, 2023, 03:45:32 pm »
Loving me new sound bar.  Surround sound is top even on this budget (£90) unit.

Playing on the PS5 late last night and had to turn the TV down as low as 3 or 4 so not to wake the missus.  Can't believe I have had 18 months of top visuals but substandard sound.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5592 on: March 10, 2023, 03:29:16 pm »
Is HDR only good on OLED's? Any LED i've tried it on it looks terrible, brighter but in a greyed washed out kind of way.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5593 on: March 10, 2023, 04:51:01 pm »
Quote from: BER on March 10, 2023, 03:29:16 pm
Is HDR only good on OLED's? Any LED i've tried it on it looks terrible, brighter but in a greyed washed out kind of way.

In my experience yes. My Sony XF80 I couldn’t stand the HDR, to the point I would turn it off. I don’t know if it was just the settings I had or what but I was never happy with it. Like yoi say it just looked washed out.

On my LG C1 OLED it’s absolutely stunning quality with a HDR source.
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5594 on: Today at 04:47:45 am »
The more contrast there is between the dark bits of the screen and the bright bits, the better HDR looks. And you can't get any darker than literally switching off the pixels osncreen, which is what OLED does. That just can't be replicated on an LED.

It'll be interesting to see how the new QD-OLED tech does, once it becomes more affordable
