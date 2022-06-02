« previous next »
Television buying

thejbs

Re: Television buying
June 2, 2022, 08:41:18 pm
Quote from: Graeme on April 18, 2022, 12:23:15 pm
I might if the Arc bass isnt to my liking and I have to fork out for a Sub on top :D

Sonos are bringing out a cheaper sub soon.
Graeme

Re: Television buying
June 2, 2022, 08:50:52 pm
Yep heard about that, but to be honest I think the Arc on its own is a really really good sound, and so it should be at the price!
pw1008

Re: Television buying
June 23, 2022, 09:29:06 pm
Quote from: pw1008 on May 20, 2022, 09:57:43 pm
Is this the C1 mentioned above: OLED48C14LB

https://www.johnlewis.com/lg-oled48c14lb-2021-oled-hdr-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-48-inch-with-freeview-play-freesat-hd-dolby-atmos-black/p5404107

Finally got round to buying this today just waiting on delivery. Looks like LG tellys all got 10% off plus Costco had additional discounts on top of that so got 48 for just over £800
ToneLa

Re: Television buying
June 25, 2022, 12:17:38 pm
Got the 55" OLED55C14LB ordered

Man never going Samsung again. Old one just died, but I use Samsung monitors for work - crappy stands ruin it. One stand broke and the monitor fell face forward, the IT dude setting it up wasn't happy!

Stand on my (now old) telly is the same. Plastic weak crap.

I'm done with Samsung. They compromise and cut corners. At every price point.

Sooo let's give LG a try. I am a games developer so that's my excuse for this model  :D
jonnypb

Re: Television buying
June 25, 2022, 09:45:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June 25, 2022, 12:17:38 pm
Got the 55" OLED55C14LB ordered

Man never going Samsung again. Old one just died, but I use Samsung monitors for work - crappy stands ruin it. One stand broke and the monitor fell face forward, the IT dude setting it up wasn't happy!

Stand on my (now old) telly is the same. Plastic weak crap.

I'm done with Samsung. They compromise and cut corners. At every price point.

Sooo let's give LG a try. I am a games developer so that's my excuse for this model  :D

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs are amazing.  I just got the Samsung 55" QN94 after owning Sony for years.  The Quality on these TV's is far superior to the older Samsungs and also makes the current Sony range of TV's cheap looking.  I was on the fence between the Neo QLED or go down the LG/Sony OLED route, both have a fantastic picture and the C1 picture is stunning as long as your room isn't bright.  Only thing that put me off the OLED was seeing screen burn on a friends 18 month old OLED  :o
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Television buying
June 26, 2022, 06:19:02 am
Samsung doesn't have Dolby Vision though. Find that incredibly annoying since a lot of shows and movies (both streaming and 4k discs) have DV support
jonnypb

Re: Television buying
June 26, 2022, 04:00:46 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 26, 2022, 06:19:02 am
Samsung doesn't have Dolby Vision though. Find that incredibly annoying since a lot of shows and movies (both streaming and 4k discs) have DV support

The average person wont be able to tell the difference between DV and HDR10+. What Hi-Fi did a comparison of several films in DV and HDR10+ and neither format came out the clear winner, depending on the film the results varied as to which format was better. On paper DV is the better one, but in the real world its much closer than you would expect.

DV supports a peak brightness of 10,000 Nits, HDR is 4,000 Nits, but the LG C1 peaks out at about 750 nits, whereas the Samsung Neo QLEDs are a lot higher.  This means Samsung Neo QLED TVs are capable of delivering color and brightness levels beyond those possible from a Dolby Vision TV. The LG OLED TV is a great TV, but not if its in a light room. If you watch DV content on an LG OLED during the daytime in a light room then youre going to be pretty disappointed.

Theres still a lot of content that isnt delivered in DV, but anything that is will be delivered in HDR10 on a non DV TV. DV is marketed very well, but in the real world youre not able to get the full experience of DV on the majority of TVs that actually support DV.

Its like these sound bars that support Dolby Atmos, it might support it, but youre not actually getting a true Dolby Atmos experience, its all down to the clever marketing.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Television buying
June 26, 2022, 05:42:16 pm
True, but for me personally I like that the Series X supports it for gaming too. It would've been it "normal" HRD10 otherwise. I'm sure if I was asked to pick I wouldn't be able to differentiate either tbf
jonnypb

Re: Television buying
June 26, 2022, 06:42:19 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 26, 2022, 05:42:16 pm
True, but for me personally I like that the Series X supports it for gaming too. It would've been it "normal" HRD10 otherwise. I'm sure if I was asked to pick I wouldn't be able to differentiate either tbf

It would be nice if all the different manufacturers standardised on one thing. HDR10 has the advantage that there is more content available and every 4K TV supports it. But then you have HDR10+ which is supported by the likes of Samsung and a few others and then you have DV which is supported by LG and several others. HDR10+ and DV are both extremely good and a step up from HDR10, both have their pros and cons against each other. I suspect that if Dolby Vision didnt have the financial licensing costs for manufacturers then that would have been the adopted standard by all.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 05:46:38 am
Yeah I don't know why Dobly just doesn't bundle it with Atmos
duvva

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 04:05:49 pm
Its a very cynical ploy from the tv makers not to include all the things you want on a tv. Dont think theres one out there with all the Dolby stuff plus 4 hdmi 2.1 ports etc as it keeps you buying the one with most of what you want hoping that next time there will be one that includes everything
Graeme

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 04:27:26 pm

Quote from: duvva on June 27, 2022, 04:05:49 pm
Dont think theres one out there with all the Dolby stuff plus 4 hdmi 2.1 ports


C1  8)
duvva

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 04:34:15 pm
Quote from: Graeme on June 27, 2022, 04:27:26 pm

C1  8)
Fair play to them then.

Edit: Ive just noticed LG dont include HDR10+ though, so my point still stands.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 04:44:36 pm
Sony and LG have Dolby Vision, Samsung has HDR10+. Not sure about all the other smaller players though. But yeah you're never going to have one TV that supports both. Like HD-DVD and Blu-ray all over again
filopastry

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 05:45:37 pm
I thought HDR10+ was pretty dead now?

Panasonic OLEDs do support both I think though if that is important to you.
duvva

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 05:59:01 pm
Quote from: filopastry on June 27, 2022, 05:45:37 pm
I thought HDR10+ was pretty dead now?

Panasonic OLEDs do support both I think though if that is important to you.
I love my Panasonics. Had one of their last Plasmas which i replaced with the FX802 about 3 and a half years ago. I think it has just HDR10+ as was before they started providing DV as well which is on their more recent models I believe. I suppose my main bugbear is usually most of these tvs dont come with 4 full fat hdmi ports rather than 1 or 2. And yes it comes down to whats important to you.

Sure i read Panasonic are possibly going to outsource production on their TVs in future so may have to look elsewhere next time
jonnypb

Re: Television buying
June 27, 2022, 10:13:47 pm
Quote from: filopastry on June 27, 2022, 05:45:37 pm
I thought HDR10+ was pretty dead now?

Panasonic OLEDs do support both I think though if that is important to you.

No not really, I think Amazon prime do a lot of their stuff in HDR10+

At the end I wouldnt make the decision to buy a TV whether it has DV or HDR10+, unless certain gaming consoles require it, but Im not a gamer so thats not important to me.  Whats more important is how the TV processes HDR10 content as that is the base layer, HDR10+ and DV are kinda like the extra icing on top of the cake.

I was torn between the LG C1 and Samsung QN94. I narrowed it down to these 2 TVs because of things such as build quality, PQ, HDR capabilities, not because one had DV and the other had HDR10+. The Samsung swung it for me because it handles HDR content a lot better in a bright room as its peak nits are a lot higher than the LG, plus theres no risk of screenburn. The LG was the better TV for a dark room, especially as it has no blooming, but its a bit of a disappointment if you have it in a light room when you compare it against the QN94.

Ive watched quite a bit of HDR content on it now and never thought I need a TV with DV and Im missing out. The same could be said for someone with DV, theyd say theyd never need a TV with HDR10+ (Unless like I said earlier a particular gaming console works better with one or the other)

No matter which format you have, you'll have a great viewing experience.  Plus lets not forget that there isn't a TV out there yet that can make full use of the dolby vision specs.
Egyptian36

Re: Television buying
July 6, 2022, 03:31:14 am
Quote from: duvva on June 27, 2022, 05:59:01 pm
I love my Panasonics. Had one of their last Plasmas which i replaced with the FX802 about 3 and a half years ago. I think it has just HDR10+ as was before they started providing DV as well which is on their more recent models I believe. I suppose my main bugbear is usually most of these tvs dont come with 4 full fat hdmi ports rather than 1 or 2. And yes it comes down to whats important to you.

Sure i read Panasonic are possibly going to outsource production on their TVs in future so may have to look elsewhere next time

Just saw a Panasonic 55″ OLED 4K TH-55HZ1000M brand new for 746 US dollars today and bought it immediately. Still can't believe I found it at this price usually OLED TVs where I live are very expensive
MBL?

Re: Television buying
July 7, 2022, 01:13:57 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on July  6, 2022, 03:31:14 am
Just saw a Panasonic 55″ OLED 4K TH-55HZ1000M brand new for 746 US dollars today and bought it immediately. Still can't believe I found it at this price usually OLED TVs where I live are very expensive
Thats an unreal price. Fair play.
thejbs

Re: Television buying
July 7, 2022, 08:05:39 pm
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Neo-QLED-QE50QN90A-2000-Smart/dp/B09441G39C?tag=georiot-trd-21&ascsubtag=whathifi-gb-4593512217842178600-21&geniuslink=true

2021 Samsung NeoQLED 50inch for £589 on amazon.  I almost bought one of these for near twice that price last year!
Egyptian36

Re: Television buying
July 7, 2022, 11:39:25 pm
Quote from: MBL? on July  7, 2022, 01:13:57 am
Thats an unreal price. Fair play.

Thank you. Got lucky and hopefully the prices go down in the future or other technologies improve so we can get perfect blacks like what Oled TVs offer because once you try one you can't go back to VA or IPS.


Quote from: thejbs on July  7, 2022, 08:05:39 pm
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Neo-QLED-QE50QN90A-2000-Smart/dp/B09441G39C?tag=georiot-trd-21&ascsubtag=whathifi-gb-4593512217842178600-21&geniuslink=true

2021 Samsung NeoQLED 50inch for £589 on amazon.  I almost bought one of these for near twice that price last year!

I have a rule with Samsung products, always wait a year or two and the prices will drop massively. Not only TVs, their A52s 5G phone now is around 266 US dollars which is one the most value for money phone you can get.
ToneLa

Re: Television buying
July 8, 2022, 09:00:22 am
If you get a Samsung mount it, stands are useless and will in time break.
Millie

Re: Television buying
July 8, 2022, 11:18:57 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July  8, 2022, 09:00:22 am
If you get a Samsung mount it, stands are useless and will in time break.

Really?  had 2 Samsungs in our house for quite some time now and both are fine on their respective stands.
jonnypb

Re: Television buying
July 8, 2022, 12:17:01 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July  8, 2022, 09:00:22 am
If you get a Samsung mount it, stands are useless and will in time break.

Quote from: Millie on July  8, 2022, 11:18:57 am
Really?  had 2 Samsungs in our house for quite some time now and both are fine on their respective stands.

Maybe the entry level models, or ones from years ago.  I got the Samsung 55QN94 and the stand is solid, it's made out of some type of steel.  Another reason why I went for this one over Sony and their flimsily stands on the likes of the X90J's
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Television buying
Today at 11:02:33 am
Is OLED worth the premium over QLED?

Our TV shop stocks the LG and Sony. Like for like, Sony is about £400 more. Is it worth paying the extra for a Sony? We've had one for about 11 years and its now showing its age a bit, but £400 is a big hike from a similar spec LG.
jonnypb

Re: Television buying
Today at 12:13:51 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:02:33 am
Is OLED worth the premium over QLED?

Our TV shop stocks the LG and Sony. Like for like, Sony is about £400 more. Is it worth paying the extra for a Sony? We've had one for about 11 years and its now showing its age a bit, but £400 is a big hike from a similar spec LG.

Lots of debates over OLED v QLED.  Both are great and both have their advantages and disadvantages.  A lot depends on the environment of where the TV will be.  If it's a dark room then OLED or QLED, but if it's a bright room then QLED purely because QLED screens can get a lot brighter if needs be.  I went down the Samsung QLED route and couldn't be happier with it to be honest.  Some friends have got the LG OLED and that's great as well, but it does fall down slightly when watching it through the day as they have a very bright room and OLEDs can only get so bright which isn't anywhere near as good as the QLEDS.

Now is a bad time to be buying TV's as the 2022 models have only been out a few months so still quite expensive.  I would wait until black friday as between nov-feb is when the prices really drop on the current crop of TVs.
