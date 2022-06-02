I thought HDR10+ was pretty dead now?



Panasonic OLEDs do support both I think though if that is important to you.



No not really, I think Amazon prime do a lot of their stuff in HDR10+At the end I wouldnt make the decision to buy a TV whether it has DV or HDR10+, unless certain gaming consoles require it, but Im not a gamer so thats not important to me. Whats more important is how the TV processes HDR10 content as that is the base layer, HDR10+ and DV are kinda like the extra icing on top of the cake.I was torn between the LG C1 and Samsung QN94. I narrowed it down to these 2 TVs because of things such as build quality, PQ, HDR capabilities, not because one had DV and the other had HDR10+. The Samsung swung it for me because it handles HDR content a lot better in a bright room as its peak nits are a lot higher than the LG, plus theres no risk of screenburn. The LG was the better TV for a dark room, especially as it has no blooming, but its a bit of a disappointment if you have it in a light room when you compare it against the QN94.Ive watched quite a bit of HDR content on it now and never thought I need a TV with DV and Im missing out. The same could be said for someone with DV, theyd say theyd never need a TV with HDR10+ (Unless like I said earlier a particular gaming console works better with one or the other)No matter which format you have, you'll have a great viewing experience. Plus lets not forget that there isn't a TV out there yet that can make full use of the dolby vision specs.