Samsung doesn't have Dolby Vision though. Find that incredibly annoying since a lot of shows and movies (both streaming and 4k discs) have DV support



The average person wont be able to tell the difference between DV and HDR10+. What Hi-Fi did a comparison of several films in DV and HDR10+ and neither format came out the clear winner, depending on the film the results varied as to which format was better. On paper DV is the better one, but in the real world its much closer than you would expect.DV supports a peak brightness of 10,000 Nits, HDR is 4,000 Nits, but the LG C1 peaks out at about 750 nits, whereas the Samsung Neo QLEDs are a lot higher. This means Samsung Neo QLED TVs are capable of delivering color and brightness levels beyond those possible from a Dolby Vision TV. The LG OLED TV is a great TV, but not if its in a light room. If you watch DV content on an LG OLED during the daytime in a light room then youre going to be pretty disappointed.Theres still a lot of content that isnt delivered in DV, but anything that is will be delivered in HDR10 on a non DV TV. DV is marketed very well, but in the real world youre not able to get the full experience of DV on the majority of TVs that actually support DV.Its like these sound bars that support Dolby Atmos, it might support it, but youre not actually getting a true Dolby Atmos experience, its all down to the clever marketing.