Author Topic: Television buying  (Read 306532 times)

Offline thejbs

Quote from: Graeme on April 18, 2022, 12:23:15 pm
I might if the Arc bass isnt to my liking and I have to fork out for a Sub on top :D

Sonos are bringing out a cheaper sub soon.
Offline Graeme

Yep heard about that, but to be honest I think the Arc on its own is a really really good sound, and so it should be at the price!
Offline pw1008

Quote from: pw1008 on May 20, 2022, 09:57:43 pm
Is this the C1 mentioned above: OLED48C14LB

https://www.johnlewis.com/lg-oled48c14lb-2021-oled-hdr-4k-ultra-hd-smart-tv-48-inch-with-freeview-play-freesat-hd-dolby-atmos-black/p5404107

Finally got round to buying this today just waiting on delivery. Looks like LG tellys all got 10% off plus Costco had additional discounts on top of that so got 48 for just over £800
Offline ToneLa

Got the 55" OLED55C14LB ordered

Man never going Samsung again. Old one just died, but I use Samsung monitors for work - crappy stands ruin it. One stand broke and the monitor fell face forward, the IT dude setting it up wasn't happy!

Stand on my (now old) telly is the same. Plastic weak crap.

I'm done with Samsung. They compromise and cut corners. At every price point.

Sooo let's give LG a try. I am a games developer so that's my excuse for this model  :D
Offline jonnypb

Quote from: ToneLa on June 25, 2022, 12:17:38 pm
Got the 55" OLED55C14LB ordered

Man never going Samsung again. Old one just died, but I use Samsung monitors for work - crappy stands ruin it. One stand broke and the monitor fell face forward, the IT dude setting it up wasn't happy!

Stand on my (now old) telly is the same. Plastic weak crap.

I'm done with Samsung. They compromise and cut corners. At every price point.

Sooo let's give LG a try. I am a games developer so that's my excuse for this model  :D

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs are amazing.  I just got the Samsung 55" QN94 after owning Sony for years.  The Quality on these TV's is far superior to the older Samsungs and also makes the current Sony range of TV's cheap looking.  I was on the fence between the Neo QLED or go down the LG/Sony OLED route, both have a fantastic picture and the C1 picture is stunning as long as your room isn't bright.  Only thing that put me off the OLED was seeing screen burn on a friends 18 month old OLED  :o
Online ScouserAtHeart

Samsung doesn't have Dolby Vision though. Find that incredibly annoying since a lot of shows and movies (both streaming and 4k discs) have DV support
Offline jonnypb

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:19:02 am
Samsung doesn't have Dolby Vision though. Find that incredibly annoying since a lot of shows and movies (both streaming and 4k discs) have DV support

The average person wont be able to tell the difference between DV and HDR10+. What Hi-Fi did a comparison of several films in DV and HDR10+ and neither format came out the clear winner, depending on the film the results varied as to which format was better. On paper DV is the better one, but in the real world its much closer than you would expect.

DV supports a peak brightness of 10,000 Nits, HDR is 4,000 Nits, but the LG C1 peaks out at about 750 nits, whereas the Samsung Neo QLEDs are a lot higher.  This means Samsung Neo QLED TVs are capable of delivering color and brightness levels beyond those possible from a Dolby Vision TV. The LG OLED TV is a great TV, but not if its in a light room. If you watch DV content on an LG OLED during the daytime in a light room then youre going to be pretty disappointed.

Theres still a lot of content that isnt delivered in DV, but anything that is will be delivered in HDR10 on a non DV TV. DV is marketed very well, but in the real world youre not able to get the full experience of DV on the majority of TVs that actually support DV.

Its like these sound bars that support Dolby Atmos, it might support it, but youre not actually getting a true Dolby Atmos experience, its all down to the clever marketing.
Online ScouserAtHeart

True, but for me personally I like that the Series X supports it for gaming too. It would've been it "normal" HRD10 otherwise. I'm sure if I was asked to pick I wouldn't be able to differentiate either tbf
Offline jonnypb

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:42:16 pm
True, but for me personally I like that the Series X supports it for gaming too. It would've been it "normal" HRD10 otherwise. I'm sure if I was asked to pick I wouldn't be able to differentiate either tbf

It would be nice if all the different manufacturers standardised on one thing. HDR10 has the advantage that there is more content available and every 4K TV supports it. But then you have HDR10+ which is supported by the likes of Samsung and a few others and then you have DV which is supported by LG and several others. HDR10+ and DV are both extremely good and a step up from HDR10, both have their pros and cons against each other. I suspect that if Dolby Vision didnt have the financial licensing costs for manufacturers then that would have been the adopted standard by all.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Yeah I don't know why Dobly just doesn't bundle it with Atmos
