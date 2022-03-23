« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: Television buying  (Read 301451 times)

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,346
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5480 on: March 23, 2022, 10:19:17 pm »
Just bought the Sony A80J 65". Beautiful picture, works great with the PS5
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5481 on: March 28, 2022, 10:27:14 am »
My LG C1 65" was delivered last night, and it's a revelation regarding picture quality, simply amazing after using an LED screen for years. I managed to give Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 a go; Jesus, it looks like a different game; it was amazing on my old 4K LED LG, but it is mind blowing on the C1.
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,819
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5482 on: March 28, 2022, 10:23:55 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on March 28, 2022, 10:27:14 am
My LG C1 65" was delivered last night, and it's a revelation regarding picture quality, simply amazing after using an LED screen for years. I managed to give Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 a go; Jesus, it looks like a different game; it was amazing on my old 4K LED LG, but it is mind blowing on the C1.
Oleds are incredible. If its possible to get one and everybodys situation is different but if you can, you should.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5483 on: March 29, 2022, 10:13:09 am »
Fuckers you lot. Too many glowing reviews of the C1, going to get one.

I'm stuck on what to do though. My existing Sony 49" XF80 sits on top of a Sonos Playbase. The base plate on the 65" LG C1 is wider than the Playbase, I think it'll look shit and annoy me. It's also probably over the weight limit for the Playbase. I could get this TV stand, designed for the Playbase, however on my TV unit, the Playbase is exactly the same depth as the TV unit, so this looks like it would overhang on the back and I wouldn't want it to tip back?

I could replace the Playbase with the Arc, but reviews say there's not as much bass on the Arc so then I'd need the sub, and that's another £1k+ onto the total cost and if doing that might as well just get the C2 which has a narrower stand.
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5484 on: March 29, 2022, 12:20:49 pm »
Mate, this is weird, just bought an ARC to go with the new C1 ... :o
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • RedOrDead
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5485 on: March 29, 2022, 12:55:49 pm »
Bought a 65" QN90A. The quality is beautiful. Stuck the F1 on a couple of days in UHD and you could feel the massive difference compared to my previous TV.

Paid £1165+VAT for it and also got a speaker and subwoofer for £332.50 +VAT. Total came to nearly £1800 including VAT. I should be eligible to claim £300 back on the TV soon from Samsung and £200 for the Speaker.

Works out pretty reasonably once I get the cashback.

Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5486 on: March 30, 2022, 07:20:00 am »
Quote from: kopite321 on March 29, 2022, 12:20:49 pm
Mate, this is weird, just bought an ARC to go with the new C1 ... :o

Whats the Arc like? (Although Ive realised it wouldnt solve my issue as I think the Arc would cover the lower part of the TV screen if placed in front of the C1?)
« Last Edit: March 30, 2022, 08:40:20 am by Graeme »
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5487 on: March 30, 2022, 05:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on March 30, 2022, 07:20:00 am
Whats the Arc like? (Although Ive realised it wouldnt solve my issue as I think the Arc would cover the lower part of the TV screen if placed in front of the C1?)

My soundbar is quite tall (and the C1 stand isn't), so I just went for the very low tech solution of buying an Ikea wall shelf (I think it was the LACK one) and putting it on top of my TV stand for the TV to sit on.

You can't see the shelf from the viewing position anyway as the soundbar is taller than it.

As you say though the C2 has a narrower but taller stand so a lot easier to manage around, but is obviously likely to be a lot more expensive for a fair while.

Worth flagging though that I think most of the C1 offers have now ended, although they will no doubt return soon with the C2 launch well underway
« Last Edit: March 30, 2022, 05:29:20 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5488 on: March 30, 2022, 06:12:09 pm »
Yeah Ive been researching and Ive seen people using the IKEA Lack shelf. Theres one that appears to be about the same footprint as the C1 base.

I had a 0% for 17 months credit card from the bank which has just finished the interest free period and Ive now paid off, so Ive opened another from the bank but its not arrived yet. Im hopeful there will be some more offers coming up. LG want distributors and retailers to stock the C2, so there will almost be some rebates offered by LG to clear their C1 stock.

Im just going to place it on top of the Playbase at first and see how it looks. If it annoys me then Ill look at a later date to replace the Playbase with the Arc and put the C1 onto a IKEA Lack shelf.
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5489 on: April 5, 2022, 07:47:16 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March 30, 2022, 07:20:00 am
Whats the Arc like? (Although Ive realised it wouldnt solve my issue as I think the Arc would cover the lower part of the TV screen if placed in front of the C1?)

It covers the stand not the screen on the 65 screen.
« Last Edit: April 5, 2022, 07:52:13 am by kopite321 »
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5490 on: April 5, 2022, 05:58:24 pm »
Are you certain? Ive seen loads of people on Reddit discuss this issue saying that the Sonos Arc will block the lower part of the screen on an LG C1. Looking at the photos it certainly seems to be the case. Most buy the IKEA Lack shelf to sit the C1 on to raise it over the Arc..

https://www.reddit.com/r/sonos/comments/kk2qzx/lg_65_c9_sonos_arc_sl_costco_ikea_lack_shelf/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5491 on: April 18, 2022, 09:36:10 am »
Quote from: Graeme on April  5, 2022, 05:58:24 pm
Are you certain? Ive seen loads of people on Reddit discuss this issue saying that the Sonos Arc will block the lower part of the screen on an LG C1. Looking at the photos it certainly seems to be the case. Most buy the IKEA Lack shelf to sit the C1 on to raise it over the Arc..

https://www.reddit.com/r/sonos/comments/kk2qzx/lg_65_c9_sonos_arc_sl_costco_ikea_lack_shelf/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf




Sorry mate, my fault; I was referencing the wrong sound bar ... Sony Atomos not ARC, apologies again.
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5492 on: April 18, 2022, 09:53:20 am »
No worries. Got my Arc and LG C1 arriving this week and have the ikea shelf ready :D
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5493 on: April 18, 2022, 11:43:31 am »
Quote from: Graeme on April 18, 2022, 09:53:20 am
No worries. Got my Arc and LG C1 arriving this week and have the ikea shelf ready :D

Good stuff, you won't regret it ! ;)
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5494 on: April 18, 2022, 12:23:15 pm »
I might if the Arc bass isnt to my liking and I have to fork out for a Sub on top :D
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5495 on: April 18, 2022, 12:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on April 18, 2022, 12:23:15 pm
I might if the Arc bass isnt to my liking and I have to fork out for a Sub on top :D

Well yes I just meant the TV, I take no responsibility for your soundbar choice! ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5496 on: April 20, 2022, 04:14:47 pm »
LG C1 and Arc all set up. The C1 is outstanding I have to say. Very pleased with the Arc too, havent even tuned it yet but sound is excellent.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,147
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5497 on: April 23, 2022, 12:15:47 pm »
I am glad to hear it has lived up to expectations, Graeme!
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5498 on: April 23, 2022, 04:43:46 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on April 23, 2022, 12:15:47 pm
I am glad to hear it has lived up to expectations, Graeme!

I hadnt actually used it much in the first few days, been quite busy but now having actually sat down and watched some HDR content, its staggeringly good. On my Sony XF80, HDR actually used to annoy me, I always felt it looked washed out and I could never get it right but on the C1, wow!
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5499 on: April 27, 2022, 10:05:41 am »
The LG C1 is a stunning tv, and I have the PS5 hooked up to it. I took delivery of a few 4K HDR Blu-ray discs last week:- Dune, Planet Earth 2, Blue Planet 2 and Lord of the Rings extended version. The picture quality is mind-blowing.
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5500 on: April 27, 2022, 10:08:22 am »
Yeah I'm stunned by the quality as well
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5501 on: May 2, 2022, 11:42:46 am »
my 3 year old decided to push over and break our tv so looking for a new one in the 400-500 quid range. looking at getting this - https://www.amazon.co.uk/UE50AU9000-Crystal-UHD-HDR-Smart/dp/B08Y72CH1D?th=1 unless someone has better recommendations? for the family but also some gaming for me.
« Last Edit: May 2, 2022, 11:54:01 am by LiverLuke »
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5502 on: Today at 09:11:47 am »
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,264
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5503 on: Today at 09:14:25 am »
Quote from: LiverLuke on May  2, 2022, 11:42:46 am
my 3 year old decided to push over and break our tv so looking for a new one in the 400-500 quid range

Have you contacted the council? I think you can adopt them but I dont think you have to pay, they pay you I think.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,268
  • YNWA
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5504 on: Today at 01:20:30 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on May  2, 2022, 11:42:46 am
my 3 year old decided to push over and break our tv so looking for a new one in the 400-500 quid range.

Are you selling the current 3 year old to top you the amount you can spend or are you having to give that one away due to their destructive tendancies?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,904
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Television buying
« Reply #5505 on: Today at 11:29:59 pm »
Samsungs now probably have the Steam Link app so you can stream games to your telly

TVs have a USB socket. Game pads can be bought on USB. I do this for football manager days on the couch with an old trackball plugged into the Samsung lol its great

Suppose you could watch stuff also
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 