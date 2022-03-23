Fuckers you lot. Too many glowing reviews of the C1, going to get one.
I'm stuck on what to do though. My existing Sony 49" XF80 sits on top of a Sonos Playbase. The base plate on the 65" LG C1 is wider than the Playbase, I think it'll look shit and annoy me. It's also probably over the weight limit for the Playbase. I could get this TV stand
, designed for the Playbase, however on my TV unit, the Playbase is exactly the same depth as the TV unit, so this looks like it would overhang on the back and I wouldn't want it to tip back?
I could replace the Playbase with the Arc, but reviews say there's not as much bass on the Arc so then I'd need the sub, and that's another £1k+ onto the total cost and if doing that might as well just get the C2 which has a narrower stand.